Candace Cameron Bure was disheartened to see drag performers at the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony seemingly recreate the Last Supper.

“It felt too important not to [speak up] and I love the Olympic Games, I love them. My husband [Val Bure] is a two-time Olympic medalist, so is my brother-in-law, and my father-in-law is a three-time Olympic medalist,” Cameron Bure, 48, said in a Sunday, July 28, Instagram video. “I have many friends that have competed in Games over the years and it’s something as a kid I have always loved … the Olympic Games have always brought me so much joy.”

She continued, “It’s the best of the best athletes in the world competing for the title, so to watch such an incredible event that’s going to take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies complexly blasphemed and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting.”

The Last Supper is a painting by Leonardo da Vinci, in which Jesus Christ sits at a long table with his disciples. The meal was presumed to be his final outing ahead of his death. During the Friday, July 26, opening ceremony, a group of drag performers appeared to take on the roles of the apostles.

For Cameron Bure, she was disheartened to see the dancers allegedly “mock” her religion.

“It made me so sad and someone said, ‘You shouldn’t be sad. You should be mad about it,’” the Full House alum added. “I’m like, ‘Trust me, it makes me mad, but I’m more sad because I’m sad for souls.’ I pray for my heart to break over what breaks God’s heart and I just think about all the people that have rejected the gospel of Jesus Christ or don’t know the gospel of Jesus Christ. In the Bible, in Galatians, it says, ‘God is not mocked for whatever a person sows he will also reap because the one who sows … will reap destruction from the flesh.’”

Other Olympic fans interpreted the scene as a representation of the Greek festival of Dionysus.

“[Dionysus] is a god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy, ritual madness [and] I still don’t see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch,” Cameron Bure claimed in her social media caption. “In any case, I’m not buying it.”

Several stars agreed with Cameron Bure’s stance. Fellow Great American Media star Carlos PenaVega responded to her Instagram post by sharing “👏👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥” emojis.

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, whose Christian beliefs made headlines in May based on his remarks in a commencement address, also vocalized his disapproval of the performance.

“This is crazy,” Butker, 29, wrote via Instagram Story on Friday, quoting the same Bible verse as Cameron Bure about mocking God.