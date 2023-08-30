Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is gearing up to turn 28 and the NFL star is making sure to shower her with love ahead of her big day.

“Patrick surprised me with my girlssss and a celebration this weekend and it was THE BEST TIME,” Brittany, 27, wrote via her Instagram on Monday, August 28, sharing photos from the blue-and-silver celebration.

Brittany looked effortlessly chic in a white blouse and light-wash jeans, which perfectly complemented her pointed stilettos. Patrick, 27, matched his wife in a white and denim ensemble. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback opted for a Louis Vuitton tee and a jean jacket from the brand. He paired his look with denim trousers and a pair of white sneakers.

“Always making me feel special💙🤍,” Brittany captioned a second Instagram post on Tuesday, August 29, sharing more party pics with Patrick.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany's Relationship Timeline Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School. After […]

Patrick and Brittany started dating in high school. They got engaged in February 2020 — days after Patrick’s Chiefs won their first Super Bowl.

As the pair started planning their wedding, they found out in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child. Daughter Sterling Skye was born in February 2021. Nearly one year later, Patrick and Brittany wed in Hawaii with their baby girl serving as the flower girl.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick and Brittany expanded their family in November 2022 with son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. “Patrick and Brittany are in pure baby bliss right now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly later that month. “They have their families circulating in and out to help Patrick out with anything around the house. They are so happy with their growing family and love spending time with their new son.”

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany’s Family Album With 2 Kids Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have embraced their roles as parents after welcoming children Sterling and Bronze. The couple, who started dating in high school, got engaged in August 2020 after Mahomes’ Super Bowl LIV win earlier that year. One month after the quarterback proposed, the pair announced that Matthews was pregnant with their first […]

As they settled into their new normal as a family of four, Patrick’s Chiefs took home their second Super Bowl victory in February. The championship journey — and the Mahomes’ home life — was chronicled in Netflix’s Quarterback series.

“I think everybody knows it’s hard work, but I think balancing football with life and just being a normal guy and [having] a normal family, I think that’s what people are really gonna see, not only from me, but from Marcus [Mariota] and from Kirk [Cousins],” Patrick told Us last month at the docuseries premiere. “And you could still be great at your profession but have a great family too.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

He continued: “We wanted to show people a glimpse of what it is to be in the NFL and to have a great family. And I think we did that in the show.”

Patrick is currently gearing up for his seventh season in the NFL, with Brittany and the kids remaining his No. 1 cheerleaders. The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder and her little ones have frequently stepped out at his training camp and preseason games for support.