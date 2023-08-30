Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is gearing up to turn 28 and the NFL star is making sure to shower her with love ahead of her big day.
“Patrick surprised me with my girlssss and a celebration this weekend and it was THE BEST TIME,” Brittany, 27, wrote via her Instagram on Monday, August 28, sharing photos from the blue-and-silver celebration.
Brittany looked effortlessly chic in a white blouse and light-wash jeans, which perfectly complemented her pointed stilettos. Patrick, 27, matched his wife in a white and denim ensemble. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback opted for a Louis Vuitton tee and a jean jacket from the brand. He paired his look with denim trousers and a pair of white sneakers.
“Always making me feel special💙🤍,” Brittany captioned a second Instagram post on Tuesday, August 29, sharing more party pics with Patrick.
Patrick and Brittany started dating in high school. They got engaged in February 2020 — days after Patrick’s Chiefs won their first Super Bowl.
As the pair started planning their wedding, they found out in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child. Daughter Sterling Skye was born in February 2021. Nearly one year later, Patrick and Brittany wed in Hawaii with their baby girl serving as the flower girl.
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes.
Patrick and Brittany expanded their family in November 2022 with son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. “Patrick and Brittany are in pure baby bliss right now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly later that month. “They have their families circulating in and out to help Patrick out with anything around the house. They are so happy with their growing family and love spending time with their new son.”
As they settled into their new normal as a family of four, Patrick’s Chiefs took home their second Super Bowl victory in February. The championship journey — and the Mahomes’ home life — was chronicled in Netflix’s Quarterback series.
“I think everybody knows it’s hard work, but I think balancing football with life and just being a normal guy and [having] a normal family, I think that’s what people are really gonna see, not only from me, but from Marcus [Mariota] and from Kirk [Cousins],” Patrick told Us last month at the docuseries premiere. “And you could still be great at your profession but have a great family too.”
He continued: “We wanted to show people a glimpse of what it is to be in the NFL and to have a great family. And I think we did that in the show.”
Patrick is currently gearing up for his seventh season in the NFL, with Brittany and the kids remaining his No. 1 cheerleaders. The Brittany Lynne Fitness founder and her little ones have frequently stepped out at his training camp and preseason games for support.