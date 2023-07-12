Marcus Mariota and Wife Kiyomi Cook's Relationship Timeline

NFL star Marcus Mariota married his college sweetheart, Kiyomi Cook, in July 2021.

The couple — who met in 2014 at the University of Oregon — have shared glimpses of their romance over the years via the official Instagram page for Mariota’s nonprofit organization, Motiv8, which aims to empower youth through academics and athletics.

Mariota and Cook share daughter Makaia, whom they welcomed in December 2022.

Keep scrolling for a look at Mariota and Cook’s relationship timeline:

2014

The duo met at the University of Oregon where Mariota played for the football team and Cook played for the women’s soccer team.

2015

Mariota and Cook were spotted walking hand in hand while arriving at an April NFL Draft party in Honolulu, Hawaii.

2016

The pair helped build a Habitat for Humanity residence in their home city of Nashville.

“I just like being a part of the community and this is a great way to get involved,” Mariota told The Tennessean of the April volunteer project. “We have some free time in the offseason, and this is a good way to spend it. I got to meet the family when we started working and it’s all about giving them a roof over their heads and I’m happy to be part of that.”

2020

Mariota and Cook announced their engagement via their Instagram account for their two dogs, Jaqua and Swoosh.

“Mom and dad made it official 💍,” they captioned a photo of them smiling with their canine companions. According to local news outlet Khon2, the athlete popped the question in Eugene, Oregon, in front of friends and family.

2021

The college sweethearts exchanged vows in Oahu, Hawaii, in July. Mariota’s former Tennessee Titans teammate Logan Ryan shared a series of Instagram snaps from the occasion.

“Hawaiian Royalty got married last night!! Thank you Kiyomi and Marcus for including us. Nothing but eternal happiness for you two. MAHALO 🤙🏾 🏝,” Ryan captured the post.

Both Mariota and Cook have Hawaiian roots. The Atlanta Falcons alum was born in Honolulu while Cook’s parents grew up in Hawaii.

2022

Mariota and Cook became parents with the birth of their daughter, Makaia, in December.

Mariota’s nonprofit organization shared the news via Instagram, captioning a photo of the trio: “December 7th, 2022. Marcus and Kiyomi welcomed their daughter Makaia Kei Mariota into the world 💕 officially a #girldad.”

One day after the milestone moment, the Atlanta Falcons announced that they were benching Mariota and replacing him with rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. One week later, Mariota was placed on injured reserve due to a lingering knee injury.

2023

The couple both participated in the Netflix docuseries Quarterback, which premiered on July 12. The series follows Mariota, and his fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Patrick Mahomes. The three athletes wore microphones during every game of the 2022 NFL season, which was Mariota’s first and last year playing for the Falcons. The team released Mariota in February 2023 and he went on to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2023.

In a trailer for the docuseries, Cook said of marrying a quarterback, “I know what I signed up for.”