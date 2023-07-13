While walking the 2023 ESPYs red carpet, Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) gushed about spending the off season with their little ones.

When Patrick, 27, isn’t leading the Kansas City Chiefs on the field, “We like to spend time as a family,” Brittany, also 27, said at the Wednesday, July 12, event at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. “I call this the real season for me when I have two kids at home,” Patrick quipped.

The couple — who share daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 7 months — opened up about how they were adapting with having two little ones at home.

“I’m very coachable,” Patrick, who wore a shimmery white Hugo Boss suit with sporty shades and a gold chain, said. “Coach Reed coaches me in the facility and Brittany coaches me at home.”

Brittany, for her part, confessed she loves having her husband at home during the off season to help with things at home. The soccer star donned black Versace gown with cutouts and golden embellishments. She accessorized the dress with a short gold chain necklace.

“Just having him be able to help me with things around the house,” she gushed. “He’s the best coach and dad.”

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is nominated for two individual awards including Best Athlete – Men’s Sports and Best NFL Player. Patrick previously took home the trophy for Best NFL Player in 2019. The Chiefs also are nominated for Best Team.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Patrick’s nominations come off the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles in February. Despite an injury — Patrick limped off the field with a sprained ankle before halftime — the star player pushed through the pain to bring home the win and was ultimately crowned the Super Bowl MVP.

The football player was joined by Brittany and Sterling on the field after winning the game. “MY BABY DID IT!!!!!” Matthews tweeted after the game, adding in a subsequent post, “Patrick and his teammates are DAWGSSSS.”

Following the victory, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Brittany was proud of her husband’s accomplishment.

“Brittany couldn’t be more proud of Patrick and his team for their huge win and she’s beyond ecstatic,” the insider explained at the time. “She knows how hard he trained and focused for this game, and to see it all pay off for him is an incredible feeling.”

After his big win, the source noted that Patrick — who brought home his first Super Bowl ring in 2020 — earned some much-needed time off with his family.

“It was remarkable for her to see his endurance while he pushed through and played despite his sprained ankle,” the insider said. “He’s such an inspiration and now she feels like Patrick has earned some well-deserved time off to heal, relax, and celebrate with the family for a bit. She adores her husband more than anything. She’s overjoyed and absolutely elated.”

Once football season concluded, Patrick took several family vacations including a trip to Disneyland and Hawaii.

Last month, the Chiefs players received their championship rings during the team’s ring ceremony. Brittany was by her husband’s side as he collected his bling.

“Ring SZN (again) 😊,” she penned alongside a series of red carpet photos of the twosome.