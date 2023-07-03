Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) continued their summer of family fun by enjoying some quality time in nature with their daughter, Sterling.

“We are ready to go hiking,” Brittany, 27, shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 2, alongside a photo of Patrick, also 27, carrying their 2-year-old in a carrier on his back. One day later, Brittany followed up the adorable pic with another cute snap of Sterling smiling for the camera while sporting sunglasses in her car seat.

In another Sunday Instagram Story, Brittany — who also shares 7-month-old son Bronze with the NFL star — opened up about her family’s busy summer travel schedule. “Here we go again 😂 Home for 2 days & leaving again!” the former soccer player captioned a pic of her packed suitcase. “Patrick ended OTAs and only had one month before he reports to training camp … so we have decided to travel that entire month YOLO.”

The family’s hiking trip comes one day after Brittany shared pics of her and Sterling meeting a dolphin via Instagram. “Ever snuggled a 400lbs dolphin? 😍,” the soccer player wrote alongside photos of giving the aquatic animal hugs and kisses.

Last month, the family of four traveled to Hawaii for the 15 and the Mahomies Aloha Classic golf tournament. The annual event supported Patrick’s foundation 15 and the Mahomies, which helps children in need by donating money to community programs and charities.

“We’re just having a great time,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said in an Instagram video featuring clips from the tournament on June 26. “We’re raising a lot of great money for a great cause and enjoying it while we do it.”

In addition to the event, Brittany and Patrick also soaked up the sun with their little ones during the tropical trip. “Island Life🌺,” Brittany captioned a June 23 post featuring snaps from her family’s beach day. She also praised her spouse’s photography skills via social media.

“10/10 Husband🥰,” Brittany captioned a trio of photos on June 24, the last of which featured Patrick crouching down to capture the perfect shot for his wife.

Brittany and Patrick welcomed Sterling in February 2021. Just over one year later, the high school sweethearts tied the knot in Hawaii. Patrick and Brittany expanded their family with son Bronze in November 2022. “Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍,” Patrick captioned an Instagram pic of the newborn’s feet.

Known for color-coordinating their outfits with their kids — from photo shoots to Chiefs games — Brittany and Patrick sported matching orange ensembles with Sterling and Bronze to celebrate Easter on April 9. One month later, the proud parents stepped out in stunning Hugo Boss looks for their Met Gala debut on May 1.