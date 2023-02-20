Sharing the love! Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews’ daughter, Sterling, cozied up to her baby brother, Bronze, after celebrating her 2nd birthday.

“These two,” Matthews, 27, captioned a cuddling snap via her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 19, adding a face holding back tears emoji and a heart.

In the photo, Sterling, who turned 2 years old on Monday, February 20, donned red pajamas and held on tight to her brother, 2 months, who was wearing matching white footie pajamas.

The KC Current co-owner later shared a snap of her little ones in coordinating Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles via social media. Sterling starred at Bronze with love in the snap while holding onto a cookie in one hand.

Matthews’ sibling photos came hours after she and Mahomes, 27, posted photos from Sterling’s 2nd birthday party.

“Ster’s living her best life,” the former college soccer player said in a Sunday Instagram Story video as the birthday girl chowed down on chicken tenders and fries while posing for pictures.

The bash, which was “Two Sweet” themed, included a slide for the kids, interactive games and a bounce house area.

The treats were equally as lavish with donut hole cake and a two-tiered normal cake with pink, sprinkle donuts as décor. The toddler matched the party aesthetic, wearing a pink, velvet top and smiley-face printed overalls.

“Our Sterling Skye turns 2 tomorrow! 💗,” the proud parents, who welcomed their baby girl in February 2021, captioned a video from the event.

In the clip, fans got multiple looks at Sterling’s fun party and a few glimpses at baby boy Bronze, whom the couple welcomed in November 2022.

Once the family of four returned home, Matthews filmed Sterling opening up one of her presents: a black, mini Chanel handbag. The little one enjoyed a piece of toast while getting help from her dad pulling the gift from its box.

Earlier this month, fans got the first look at Bronze’s face after Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The quarterback took his wife and kids to Disneyland one day after taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12. “Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️,” Mahomes and Matthews, who tied the knot in March 2022, wrote in a joint Instagram post on February 13.

Scroll down for a peak at Sterling’s 2nd birthday bash — and her sweet snaps with brother Bronze: