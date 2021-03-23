Patrick Mahomes Celebrates Daughter Sterling’s 1st Month With Sweet Pic

Proud papa! Patrick Mahomes posted a new picture with his 1-month-old daughter, Sterling, on Saturday, March 20.

The athlete, 25, smiled down at his baby girl in the social media upload, captioned, “1 month.” While the infant faced away from the camera, her hands could be seen as she stretched. The little one wore a pink bow on her head.

The Texas native’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, commented, “So exciting,” while Twilight’s Taylor Lautner gushed, “Amazing, man.”

Patrick’s fiancée, Brittany Matthews, posted the same photo, revealing their daughter’s nickname. “Ster is 1 month,” she wrote.

The fitness trainer gave birth to their newborn in February. “Sterling Sky Mahomes. 2/20/21,” the professional football player captioned the first photo of her hand.

The couple have chosen not to share pictures of Sterling’s face. The new mom, also 25, explained via Instagram last month: “We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right. I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

The pair announced in September 2020 that they were starting a family, days after Patrick proposed to the former professional soccer player.

“Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the then-pregnant star captioned her Instagram reveal at the time.

Matthews celebrated her baby shower in December 2020, and her fiancé made a virtual appearance. “I hope you’re having an amazing time at your baby shower and that it’s everything you could dream of,” he said in a video at the time. “You’re going to be the best mom ever and I hope that I can be just as good a dad.”

She has been showing her postpartum body since Sterling’s arrival, from doing workouts with the infant on her chest to posing for pics in crop tops. “Not convinced you didn’t use a surrogate and wear an inflatable belly for nine months,” one Instagram user commented on a video of Matthews modeling her new athleisure earlier this month.

Matthews and Patrick started dating while attending Whitehouse High School in Texas, going on to enroll at Texas Tech and the University of Texas, respectively.