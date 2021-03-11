Compare and contrast! Brittany Matthews showed her baby bump progress — and her postpartum body — in a Wednesday, March 10, Instagram video.

“The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life,” the Texas native, 25, captioned footage of herself doing the same exercise throughout her pregnancy. “Baby girl, we love you!”

The University of Texas grad’s budding belly continued to grow in the video. In the last clip, the new mom held her 2-week-old daughter, Sterling, on her chest while she did the workout.

She and fiancé Patrick Mahomes welcomed their little one last month. The infant made her Instagram debut on February 21, holding her parents’ fingers in a hospital selfie.

The couple plan to keep their baby’s face off of social media for the time being, Matthews wrote via Instagram the following week. “We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” she explained. “I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

Matthews and the professional football player announced in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child. The reveal came nearly one month after their engagement.

“Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” the then-pregnant star wrote via Instagram at the time.

The professional soccer player celebrated her baby shower in December 2020, and the NFL player made a virtual appearance. “I hope you’re having an amazing time at your baby shower and that it’s everything you could dream of,” the Super Bowl LIV winner said in a video shown at the party. “You’re going to be the best mom ever and I hope that I can be just as good a dad.”

The high school sweethearts have been dating since 2012. Mahomes proposed in September 2020. “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us,” the bride-to-be wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better.”