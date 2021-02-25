Keeping Sterling out of the spotlight! Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews aren’t showing their baby girl’s face for the time being.

“We will share photos of her when we [feel] the time is right,” the fitness guru, 25, captioned her Wednesday, February 24, Instagram Story. “I know the Internet will instantly take the photos of her and share everywhere so just preparing myself for my newborn baby girl to be shared to the world! Right now, we are just soaking in every minute with her.”

The new mom has shared the same photo of her daughter multiple times since the infant’s Saturday, February 20, arrival.

“Sterling Skye Mahomes,” Matthews captioned an Instagram photo at the time showing only the newborn’s hand. She reposted the image on Wednesday while celebrating her baby’s due date.

The couple announced in September 2020 that they were starting their family. The NFL player, also 25, captioned a photo of an ultrasound shot with a heart emoji at the time, while his fiancée wrote, “Mom and Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding.”

The athlete’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, commented on the social media upload: “I am so extremely happy for you guys and can’t wait to see what the future holds for y’all! You guys are going to be the BEST parents ever!!!”

During the then-pregnant star’s December 2020 baby shower, Patrick made a virtual appearance. “I hope you’re having an amazing time at your baby shower and that it’s everything you could dream of,” he gushed in a video. “You’re going to be the best mom ever and I hope that I can be just as good a dad.”

The couple started dating in 2012 while attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. The Super Bowl LIV winner went on to play at Texas Tech while Matthews attended the University of Texas.

Patrick proposed to his high school sweetheart in September 2020. “#RingSZN,” he captioned engagement pics via Instagram at the time.

Matthews wrote in a post of her own: “On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It’s always us, it’s always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better.”