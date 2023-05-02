Fashion’s Super Bowl! Patrick Mahomes traded in his NFL uniform for haute couture with wife Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) at the 2023 Met Gala.

The couple attended the annual event for the first time on Monday, May 1, 1, with Patrick wearing a black Hugo Boss suit with a white shirt, black shades and studded loafers on the red carpet in New York City. Brittany, also 27, celebrated the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme in a white off-the-shoulder Hugo Boss gown with a silver detailing on the collar. She accessorized with dangling earrings, a bracelet and platform heels, all in silver.

The duo’s designer night out comes three months after Patrick led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVII in February, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Following the big win, the quarterback celebrated on the field with Brittany and their 2-year-old daughter, Sterling.

“Bringing it home!” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself holding the toddler in a cloud of confetti.

The proud parents went on to bring Sterling and her baby brother, Bronze, 5 months, to Disneyland after the championship game in Arizona. “Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling! ❤️,” the fitness guru wrote via Instagram, sharing a sweet snap of the family of four at the California theme park.

Since Patrick signed his NFL contract in 2017, the high school sweethearts have fallen more in love with one another — but they’ve also been the subjects of scrutiny. Along with being her husband’s most vocal supporter, the former soccer player is quick to shut down negativity about the pair’s romance.

During an Instagram Q&A earlier this year, Brittany gave a candid response when asked how she reacts to “women trying to get after” the two-time Super Bowl MVP. “They are a waist [sic] of my time & not going to disturb my peace,” she wrote in April. “BUT I did use to have a very had time and get extremely annoyed. But I am now to a point where I could care less!”

The personal trainer noted at the time that “it’s really sad” to see “how disrespectful some women are” but explained that she doesn’t let the attention — positive or negative — tarnish her marriage.

In response to another social media user accusing her of being a “gold digger,” Brittany quipped: “I wish I dug and found gold.”

One month prior, the athletes celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a trip down memory lane, sharing glimpses of their March 2022 nuptials in Hawaii. “Happy 1st Anniversary. One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it’s one of the greatest things you could do!” Brittany gushed via Instagram in March. “Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go☺️ You & Me forever♾️.”

Since his Super Bowl victory, the couple have laid relatively low. Ahead of their Met Gala debut, Patrick and Brittany hosted a fun-filled NFL Draft party. “Was a good time😎,” the Kansas City Current co-owner captioned an Instagram carousel from the bash on Sunday, April 30.

Scroll down for a glimpse of Patrick and Brittany at the 2023 Met Gala: