Many celebrities have strong opinions about the Met Gala — but some stick to their convictions more than others.

Gwyneth Paltrow was one of the first stars to publicly admit that she didn’t have a great time at the fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

“Do you want me to be honest? … It sucked,” Paltrow told USA Today in 2013. “It seems like it’s the best thing in the world, you always think, ‘Oh, my God, it’s gonna be so glamorous and amazing and you’re going to see all these people,’ and then you get there and it’s so hot and it’s so crowded and everyone’s pushing you.”

The Oscar winner added that it’s “so un-fun,” “boiling,” “too crowded” and she “did not enjoy it at all.” Despite declaring, “I’m never going again,” Paltrow returned to the Met steps in 2017 and 2019.

Other fashion fans, including Lili Reinhart and Tim Gunn, have implied that Anna Wintour wouldn’t have them back even if they wanted to attend again.

The Riverdale star, who attended her first Met in 2018, called the 2022 evening “fun,” but later told W Magazine that she doesn’t think she’ll be “invited back” after she said “a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress.”

Reinhart was referring to her remarks about Kim Kardashian dropping 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 Bob Mackie gown.

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is otherworldly disgusting,” Reinhart wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies. I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me.”

Gunn, meanwhile, said on Fashion Police in 2016 that he was disinvited after remarks he made about the Vogue editor-in-chief.

“I was asked what is the most unforgettable thing I’ve ever seen in fashion. And I said, ‘It’s easy. It was watching Anna Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards — two big hulking men – from a fashion show,” the Project Runway alum said at the time. “Well, all hell broke loose. It was insane. So we’ve had an open war ever since.”

While Reinhart and Gunn are convinced they are banned, scroll through for stars who have admitted they don’t want to be invited back: