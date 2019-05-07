She’s back! Six years after Gwyneth Paltrow declared that she would never attend the Met Gala again, the actress hit the pink carpet in a pale yellow maxi dress.

The 46-year-old attended fashion’s biggest night sans her husband, Brad Falchuk. (The twosome tied the knot in November 2018.) Instead, she walked the carpet with Natacha Ramsay-Levi, the creative director at Chloé.

“Best #metgala date ever @nramsaylevi of @chloe 💛💛💛,” Paltrow captioned a selfie of the two women via Instagram.

Monday marked the Avengers star’s second Met Gala since her infamous diss of the event. Back in 2013, Paltrow, who has appeared on the cover of Vogue several times, slammed the benefit during an interview with USA Today.

“I’m never going again. It was so un-fun,” she said at the time. “It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all.”

Paltrow expanded on her thoughts during an interview with Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O later that month.

“Do you want me to be honest? … It sucked,” the Oscar winner said in May 2013. “It seems like it’s the best thing in the world, you always think, ‘Oh, my God, it’s gonna be so glamorous and amazing and you’re going to see all these people,’ and then you get there and it’s so hot and it’s so crowded and everyone’s pushing you.”

Four years later, Paltrow had a change of heart and decided to attend the event in 2017. She teased her return on Instagram at the time, writing, “#fullcirclemomentcomingup.” Paltrow made her first appearance at the Met Gala in 1995.

Paltrow is not the first celebrity to admit that she didn’t have a good time at the fashion fundraiser. Back in 2016, Amy Schumer told Howard Stern that the evening was “like punishment.”

“It’s people doing an impression of having a conversation.… I don’t like the farce,” the comedian, 37, said at the time. “We’re dressed up like a bunch of f‑‑king a‑‑holes.”

She added: “I got to meet Beyoncé and she was like, ‘Is this your first Met Gala?’ And I was like, ‘It’s my last.’ … I have no interest in fashion. I don’t care.”

Schumer, for her part, has yet to officially return to the Met Gala since her declaration, but she did stop by the Metropolitan Museum of Art on her way to the hospital to give birth on Sunday, May 5.

“Met look this year. Last night on the way to the hospital 👠,” the I Feel Pretty star captioned a series of photos posing on the steps. Hours later, Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed a baby boy.

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!