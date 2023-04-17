Standing behind her family. Brittany Matthews came to her brother-in-law Jackson Mahomes‘ defense after several controversies.

“How do you feel about the comments about your BIL?” one fan asked the former soccer player, 27, via an Instagram Story Q&A on Sunday, April 16.

“They are ignorant,” Matthews, who is married to NFL star Patrick Mahomes, wrote in response. “He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s–t about him 🙂. So it’s best to just shut up.”

The fan didn’t specify which comments were being referred to, but Jackson, 22, has found himself at the center of controversy several times. Recently, the allegations became much more serious as he is under investigation for an alleged assault.

The Kansas City Star reported in March that Jackson was accused of shoving a teen waiter and forcibly kissing restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn on February 25.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn told the Star, “and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying ‘what are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive.”

The TikTok star‘s lawyer denied the allegations. “Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses,” his attorney Brandan Davies said. “We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

Prior to the assault allegations, Jackson made headlines for pranks and immature behavior. The Texas native poured water on Ravens fans who were taunting him after a Kansas City Chiefs loss in September 2022. He responded via social media, writing, ”They were thirsty.”

Patrick’s brother is often seen dancing on the sidelines, but he landed in hot water in October 2021 when he made a TikTok while standing on the late Sean Taylor’s number.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” Jackson tweeted at the time. “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

Though several Chiefs fans have taken to social media to call Jackson’s behavior “embarrassing,” the NFL pro shut down a report in February 2022 that he no longer wanted Matthews or Jackson at his games because they are a “distraction” and “their sideline antics are bad for his brand.”

“Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂,” he said at the time.