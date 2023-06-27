Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) mixed business and pleasure on their latest family trip.

The Super Bowl champion, 27, and the personal trainer, 27, headed to Hawaii for the third annual 15 and the Mahomies Aloha Classic golf tournament. The yearly game benefits Patrick’s foundation, 15 and the Mahomies, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children, directing funds to community programs and charities to help those in need. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback founded the organization in 2019.

Prior to the tournament, Patrick and Brittany took some time to enjoy the Big Island’s beautiful beaches with their kids Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 7 months, while they were there. “Island Life🌺,” the KC Current co-owner captioned several photos via Instagram on Friday, June 23.

The proud mom smiled with baby Bronze in her arms in a shaded cabana before helping Sterling search for seashells and build sandcastles. Patrick held his little girl as he brought her into the crystal-clear ocean and eventually held her in his lap as she rested after a day in the sun.

Brittany also showed off the football star’s skills as an Instagram boyfriend. “10/10 Husband,” she captioned two photos of herself taken by Patrick before showing a photo of her man lunging to get the best angles for her.

After soaking up the sun, it was time for the golf tournament. Sterling posed in a pink sundress with her mom and dad on the red carpet. Meanwhile, her little brother skipped the busy golf event.

“We’re just having a great time,” Patrick said in a video from the tournament shared via his Instagram on Monday, June 26. “We’re raising a lot of great money for a great cause and enjoying it while we do it.”

The pair stayed in Hawaii after the fundraiser, enjoying their island getaway with a little alone time. The former soccer player showed off her and Patrick’s romantic dinner via her Instagram Story on Monday night.

The spouses enjoyed a meal with “starlit dinner” menus personalized with their names at a table for two on a balcony overlooking a beautiful sunset. The table was set with a photo of Patrick and Brittany having an adventure climbing across a rope bridge.

Their getaway comes after a busy football season. The high school sweethearts, who tied the knot in March 2022, welcomed baby Bronze in late November. In February, Patrick helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl victory. He’s expected to return to the field later this summer, with pre-season games set to begin on August 13.

Scroll down for more photos from their family vacation: