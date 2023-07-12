ESPYs 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore 

The biggest names in sports ditched their jerseys for dresses, suits and more at the 2023 ESPYs on Wednesday, July 12.

The ceremony, which was presented by Capitol One, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Lil Wayne kicked off the event, bringing everybody to their feet with a memorable performance. H.E.R. also took the stage, belting out her latest single, “The Journey.”

This year’s nominees include LSU Women’s Basketball star Angel Reese for Best Breakthrough Athlete, Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi for Best Championship Performance and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Best NFL Player.



The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, while Chicago White Sox pitcher and cancer survivor Liam Hendricks will take home the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.

Trophies were presented by A-listers including Dwyane Wade, Peyton Manning, Mike Tyson, Travis Kelce and more.

Check back later to see what the stars wore to the 2023 ESPYs: