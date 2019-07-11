When it came to the 2019 ESPY Awards (A.K.A. the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards), celebrities did not disappoint in the fashion department. Stars like Elle Fanning and Ciara wore some of the most awe-inspiring looks we’ve seen all year — and they weren’t alone.

On Wednesday, July 10, A-listers flocked to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate some of the best athletes and sports moments over the past year. With Tracy Morgan as the host for the 27th annual awards show, broadcast on ABC, it was both a comical and touching affair.

However, here at Stylish are also interested in what the stars wore on the red carpet beforehand. And even though it was a sports event, that didn’t deter anyone from seriously slaying it in the style department.

We saw lots of glimmer in the form of sparkly embellishments, courtesy of Fanning, Camille Kostek and Lindsey Vonn. While the actress’ one-shoulder dress was covered in large shiny pieces, the Olympic skier’s champagne-hued gleam was much more tight-knit for an all-over glow. Kostek opted out of a metallic shade, instead going with a sultry maroon that was much more subtly glitzy.

As much as we loved the bold radiance of these glossy numbers, one of our favorites had to be the much more muted plunging gown Ciara wore. The “Level Up” singer wowed in a black floor-length dress that displayed her toned figure in chic yet sexy cutouts and a thigh-high

slit.

From sparkly monotone gowns to multi-print minidresses, keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars at the 2019 ESPY Awards.