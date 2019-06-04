A frightening incident. Tracy Morgan was involved in a fender bender in New York City on Tuesday, June 4, nearly five years after he was severely injured in a fatal multi-car accident.

The NYPD confirmed to Us Weekly that the 30 Rock alum, 50, “was behind the wheel of a Bugatti Chiron when the crash occurred” on Tuesday afternoon. Morgan and the female driver of a Honda CRV sideswiped each other when their red light turned green.

The What Men Want actor — who purchased the $2 million car just 15 minutes before the fender bender occurred, according to TMZ — appeared to be in good spirits as he updated fans in a brief tweet hours later. “Thanks for any concern but I am totally fine,” he wrote. “My NEW CAR? We shall see. Love you all.”

Morgan was previously involved in a tragic car accident in 2014 on the New Jersey Turnpike which claimed the life of close friend and fellow comedian James “Jimmy Mack” McNair, and left the Bronx native and other victims in critical care.

The Top Five actor remained in intensive care for 10 days after his limo was hit by a Walmart truck. He suffered a broken leg, broken nose, broken femur and broken ribs after the six-vehicle crash.

Morgan gave an update on his health following the crash during an interview in July 2017 during the Television Critics Association press tour. “I’m doing fine. I don’t know how I’m going to be feeling tomorrow, but that’s none of my business,” he said at the time. “I know what I feel right now and I feel great. I feel fine.”

The comedian also explained how the tragedy changed his outlook on life and strengthened his relationship with God. “I was always a believer before. Before that truck hit me, I was a believer before with all I’d been through,” he said. “It just brought me closer to him. Spiritually, it just brought me closer to him.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!