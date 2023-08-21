Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) cemented the Kansas City Chiefs’ first NFL preseason win with a kiss.

“Year Seven❤️💛,” Brittany, 27, captioned a snap of the sweet sideline moment via Instagram on Sunday, August 20, after Patrick, also 27, helped lead his team to victory against the Arizona Cardinals. The match marked the beginning of Patrick’s seventh season in the NFL as he joined the league in 2017.

Before the big game, the couple and their two kids — daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 8 months — enjoyed a family meal together. “Sunday fam lunch❤️,” Brittany wrote alongside an Instagram Story video of their restaurant outing.

Patrick, for his part, shared both of his wife’s posts via his own Instagram Story on Sunday.

Last month, Brittany and Sterling gave Patrick an adorable send-off as he left for NFL training camp. “Bye-bye, Daddy. Love you,” the toddler said in a July 8 Instagram Story video before Brittany instructed her to blow kisses to the athlete. “Sending @patrickmahomes off to camp 🥹😭❤️,” Brittany captioned the clip.

Ahead of the 2023-2024 NFL season, the Mahomes enjoyed their first summer together as a family of four. (Patrick and Brittany welcomed their son in November 2022.)

“Island Life🌺,” Brittany captioned a slideshow of pics from the group’s time in Hawaii via Instagram on June 23. In addition to relaxing by the beach, searching for seashells and going for a swim in the ocean, the family also attended the third annual 15 and the Mahomies Aloha Classic golf tournament. The match supports Patrick’s foundation of the same name, which donates money to community programs and charities for children in need.

“We’re just having a great time,” Patrick stated in a June 26 Instagram video featuring clips from the tournament. “We’re raising a lot of great money for a great cause and enjoying it while we do it.”

In July, the family ditched the beach to go hiking and horseback riding during a trip to Montana.

The Mahomes’ summer, however, came to a close on a not-so-fun note. “We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly allergic to peanuts,” Brittany wrote alongside an August 17 Instagram Story picture of Bronze drinking a bottle. She went on to call the incident the “scariest 30 min of my life.”

Patrick previously told Men’s Health in February 2021 that he’s allergic to “most nuts.”