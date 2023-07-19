Patrick Mahomes received the sweetest sendoff from 2-year-old daughter Sterling as he headed off to NFL training camp.

The quarterback’s wife, Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews), shared a video of the heartwarming moment via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, July 18. In the clip, Brittany, 27 — who filmed the video — urged her daughter to “say bye-bye, Daddy” as Sterling stood waving through a window at Patrick’s car driving away.

“Bye-bye, Daddy,” the toddler said. “Love you.” Brittany then instructed her firstborn to blow kisses to Patrick, 27. Sterling obliged, adding a loud “mwah” for emphasis. Brittany captioned the touching video: “Sending @patrickmahomes off to camp 🥹😭❤️.”

Patrick and Brittany — who also share son Bronze, 7 months — recently shared insight into their family dynamic in the Netflix docuseries Quarterback, which hit the streaming platform on July 12. While walking the red carpet at the show’s Los Angeles premiere earlier this month, the couple told reporters that they were excited to show a glimpse of their everyday life.

“I just feel like it’s something we’ve never done before,” said Brittany. “And so when we got the opportunity, we for sure took the chance to share our side of the life that we live and the behind-the-scenes with our family.”

Patrick — who wore a microphone throughout the entire 2022 NFL season for the show along with fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota — added that he wanted the series to show that professional athletes can have “normal” personal lives.

“I think everybody knows it’s hard work, but I think balancing football with life and just being a normal guy and a normal family, I think that’s what people are really gonna see, not only from me, but from Marcus and from Kirk,” he explained. “And you could still be great at your profession but have a great family too. And I think people will see that.”

In addition to valuing his family, the athlete is serious about his role on the field as well. On Tuesday, July 18, the Kansas City Chiefs’ official Instagram page shared a clip of Patrick talking to reporters about the importance of training camp.

“We come out here [and] have a lot of fun, but you gotta be ready to work,” he said in the footage. “I tell [people], if you can get through [head coach] Andy Reid’s training camp, you’re gonna be able to get through an NFL season.”

Meanwhile, Brittany — who began dating Patrick in high school — recently reflected on the “surreal” nature of getting to see her husband “live out his dream” of playing pro football.

“It’s definitely not what I thought it was gonna be, but it’s been awesome,” she said at the Quarterback premiere. “I’ve enjoyed every part of it.”