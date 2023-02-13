A Super Bowl baby! Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, are celebrating Super Bowl Sunday with a new addition to the family.

The football player, 24, tweeted on Sunday, February 12, that Gordon, 27, was in labor hours before the big game. “OMG HER WATER BROKE,” Hardman Jr. wrote with several eye emojis.

Gordon, for her part, reposted the tweet on her Instagram Story with a video of her in the back of an ambulance, writing, “Thanks for jinxing me everyone.”

She also shared a TikTok about epidurals during the sporting event with the caption, “Load me up.”

Ahead of the Super Bowl, which features the Philadelphia Eagles going up against the Kansas City Chiefs, Hardman Jr. confirmed he wouldn’t be playing after being placed on injured reserve due to a pelvic injury.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid praised the NFL player’s commitment to the sport before the official decision was made, telling reporters earlier this month, “I doubt that he’ll make the Super Bowl. He was not going to be denied the other day. That’s a tribute to the kid. He pushes himself like no other. He’s a tough, tough kid.”

Hardman Jr. and Gordon announced that they were expanding their family in October 2022 following a sex reveal party.

“I was #TeamBoy all the way! Happy my baby produce boys,” the athlete captioned an Instagram post which showed him finding out that he is having a son.

Two months later, the couple opened up about preparing to become parents in a sweet Christmas snap. “Merry Christmas to everyone and this our Last Christmas we have to ourselves,” Hardman Jr. wrote alongside an Instagram photo of him and Gordon posing by a tree in matching pajamas.

Gordon has also offered a glimpse at how she has supported her man during football season. The entrepreneur has shared several pics of her attending Hardman Jr.’s games before the Super Bowl event.

“To my best friend… I truly adore & appreciate the man you are & becoming. I never knew what true love was until I met you. God knew what I needed! Thank you for loving me through everything & allowing me to be me,” she gushed in an August 2022 Instagram post. “You genuinely make me happy & i’m glad to be your partner 🤍 I love you baby😘 my pisces twin flame ♓️.”

The Georgia native replied, “I love you too baby girl ❤️.”