Brittany Mahomes opened up about a recent trip to the hospital that she said was the most scared she’d ever been.

“We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly allergic to peanuts,” Mahomes, 27, shared to her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her 8-month-old son Bronze — whom she shares with husband Patrick Mahomes — enjoying a bottle on Thursday, August 17. “The scariest 30 min of my life.” Brittany also shares daughter Sterling Skye, 2, with the MVP quarterback, 27.

Patrick revealed in a February 2021 interview with Men’s Health that he’s allergic to “most nuts” and even grass — though not so allergic that he can’t play football. According to the American Academy of Asthma and Immunology, peanuts are one of the most common food allergies and affect 1% to 2% of the U.S. population. (That may sound low, but it adds up to well over 6 million people.)

Brittany and Patrick expanded their family when they welcomed Bronze — that’s a nickname, he’s actually named Patrick — in November 2022. Shortly thereafter, the star athlete opened up about how they landed on the unusual nickname.

“My brother Jackson [Mahomes], whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfect with Sterling,’” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told reporters during his weekly news conference in Kansas City. “It works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

That same month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly about how happy the couple were after welcoming Bronze.

“Patrick and Brittany are in pure bliss right now,” the insider explained. “They have their families circulating in and out to help Patrick out with anything around the house. They are so happy with their growing family and love spending time with their new son.”

A few months after Patrick led the Chiefs to a February Super Bowl victory, he and Brittany explained how much they loved spending the off season with their little ones.

“We like to spend time as a family,” Brittany said on the 2023 ESPYs red carpet. Patrick joked: “I call this the real season for me when I have two kids at home.”

“I’m very coachable,” the QB continued. “Coach Reed coaches me in the facility and Brittany coaches me at home.”

In July, Patrick also opened up about his family being featured in the new Netflix docuseries Quarterback, which followed him and fellow QBs Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota during the 2022 NFL season.

“I think everybody knows it’s hard work, but I think balancing football with life and just being a normal guy and [having] a normal family, I think that’s what people are really gonna see, not only from me, but from Marcus and from Kirk,” Patrick said at the show’s Los Angeles premiere. “And you could still be great at your profession but have a great family too. We wanted to show people a glimpse of what it is to be in the NFL and to have a great family. And I think we did that in the show.”