Travis Kelce had the perfect response to Mark Cuban after he suggested Taylor Swift date one of the players on the Dallas Mavericks.

“Taylor, sorry if you’re listening Travis, break up with him,” Cuban, 65, said during a Thursday, September 28, appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” show. “I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I gotchu.”

Kelce, 33, took to social media to propose a compromise with the Mavericks owner.

“@mcuban Just sign me to a ten day [contract]! 😎,” Kelce quipped via X. (In the NBA, a ten day contract is considered a temporary deal designed to help a team for a short period of time.)

Swift, 33, and Kelce’s relationship status has been a hot topic since the singer showed up to a Kansas City Chiefs game over the weekend. On Sunday, September 24, Swift watched the tight end and his team took on the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium — the same venue where Kelce watched Swift take the stage for her Eras Tour and failed to give her his phone number.

Swift was seen on screen in a stadium box alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce. The Grammy winner cheered when Travis scored a touchdown and seemingly shouted, “Let’s f–king go!” at one point. The Chiefs had a landslide victory over the Bears.

After the game, the pair were photographed leaving the stadium together and driving in Travis’ convertible. Travis and Swift were later seen getting cozy at a postgame celebration.

Travis later reflected on the memorable experience he had with Swift coming to support him.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen,” he recalled on the Wednesday, September 27, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. “It was absolutely electric.”

Following their episode, Jason, 35, shared what he knew about his brother’s new romance. “I wish I could tell you. I have gotten no inclination from Travis … I would say with this one, it definitely seems like he is going above and beyond to be a gentleman,” Jason said during a Wednesday appearance on SportsRadio 94 WIP. “I think that he can probably handle both of those gears when necessary.”

While Jason doesn’t have the full rundown on Travis and Swift, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week that the twosome have only met up a few times so far.

“Taylor and Travis met shortly after he tried giving her his phone number at her show earlier this summer,” the insider shared. “They’ve only hung out twice.”