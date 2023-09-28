Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted looking cozy after the Kansas City Chiefs game over the weekend.

On Sunday, September 24, Swift, 33, joined Kelce, also 33, at a private postgame celebration at Prime Social in Kansas City, Missouri, according to photos obtained by TMZ. In the pics, Swift wrapped her arm around the tight end, who sat on a barstool as she conversed with other attendees.

Earlier that day, Swift — clad in a Chiefs windbreaker, which she paired with her signature red lip — watched Kelce and his team take on the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. In the stadium box, alongside the athlete’s mom, Donna Kelce, Swift cheered as Travis scored a touchdown and appeared to shout, “Let’s f–king go!” at one point. The Chiefs ultimately won 41-10.

The pair were spotted leaving the stadium together following the game, with Travis in awhite and blue jacket and pants, which perfectly matches the color scheme of Swift’s upcoming 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album. Photos on social media showed them cruising in Kelce’s convertible.

Swift and Travis’ recent connection began in July when the NFL star attended the Eras Tour in Kansas City. Travis wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet that included his phone number but didn’t have the chance to meet her before or after the show. However, his persistence paid off: Travis later invited Swift to a Chiefs game, which she (clearly) accepted.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 27, that Swift and Travis have only had the chance to hang out “twice” so far. “Taylor and Travis met shortly after he tried giving her his phone number at her show earlier this summer,” the insider noted.

After making headlines for her appearance at the game, Travis gave Swift props for her “ballsy” move and gave her a shout-out for the memorable experience.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen,” he said his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. “It was absolutely electric.”

He continued: “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”