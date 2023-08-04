Taylor Swift’s inner circle has grown over the years — and Suki Waterhouse has definitely earned her spot.

“When we hang out, I often come away wondering how someone can be simultaneously spontaneous and free — and also preternaturally wise,” Swift, 33, told Ssence in an interview published on Thursday, August 3. “She is the wildest person I know who I would also trust to keep any secret.”

The Grammy winner revealed that if you’re “stressed about something trivial,” Waterhouse, 31, will “just look at you, cigarette in hand, and say, ‘Babe, you know none of this actually matters.’ And she’ll be exactly right.”

Swift went on to sing Waterhouse’s praises as a musician, saying, “Suki has always seemed like she stepped out of a time machine. Her music is so raw and hopelessly romantic because that’s how she moves through the world.”

Waterhouse, who released her debut album in May 2022, was in awe of Swift’s kind words. “Imagine me this morning reading this article 🥹 i love this woman sm 💕,” the Daisy Jones and the Six actress tweeted on Thursday alongside a snippet of Swift’s quotes.

Swift and Waterhouse have been friends for more than five years. One of the duo’s earliest public outings came in October 2016 when they were photographed in color-coordinated outfits while going to a private Kings of Leon concert in New York City.

“Taylor had the best time rocking out with all of her friends the whole time,” an onlooker exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, referring to Swift’s concert squad, made up of Waterhouse, Cara Delevingne, Lorde, Martha Hunt and Lily Aldridge. “She was in a great mood. Everybody had a lot of fun!”

Three years later, Swift and Waterhouse included their significant others in an outing while on a double date at the San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood. Swift was spotted with then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, while Waterhouse, for her part, was accompanied by partner Robert Pattinson.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“They were at a table, just the four of them. Rob and Taylor were across from each other,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us at the time, noting the foursome “were laughing and talking” all evening.

While Us confirmed in April that Swift and Alwyn, 32, split after six years together, Waterhouse and Pattinson, 37, have been going strong since 2018.

Following the end of Swift’s romance with Alwyn, she has leaned on her inner circle — and remained focused on her Eras Tour. Waterhouse, who attended one of Swift’s recent concerts, gushed over the “Blank Space” singer in April, telling E! News that she is “really in a ‘Karma’ moment,” when it comes to her current Swift era.

“Taylor is a friend of mine. She’s amazing. I feel like when she likes something or supports someone, she always, like, is really true to that,” Waterhouse explained. “I’m a real Swiftie.”