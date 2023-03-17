She’s got that red lip classic that we like! Taylor Swift slays a rosy pout like no other.

The “Style” singer first donned the bold look in 2009, a month before her Fearless tour kicked off. Makeup artist Gucci Westman first swiped the iconic shade on her lips for a photoshoot with Allure Magazine in 2009. In a March 2023 interview with Elle Australia, the Westman Atelier founder reminisced, “I remember I was the first one to give her a red lip.” He later revealed that he had to “get permission” from her mom, Andrea Swift, before trying out the vibrant look.

Since Swift’s classic lips debuted, she has been known to wear MAC’s Retro Matte Lipstick Ruby Woo, NARS Satin Lip Pencil in Luxembourg, Lipstick Queen Velvet Rope Lipstick in Private Party and more.

One of her most standout red lips came at the 2023 Grammys. The Pennsylvania native rocked a crimson pout and paired it with a midnight blue Roberto Cavalli gown. The number included a long sleeve crop top and floor length skirt, both featuring a sparkly beaded design. To top the look off, the blonde beauty rocked a stylish updo and oversized earrings.

Another glamorous number the “Anti-hero” artist sported was at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. She teamed an Oscar de la Renta bejeweled dress with a cherry lip. The rest of her dewey makeup featured crystals lining the crease of her eyes, a shimmery shade in her inner corner, feathered brows and flirty lashes. She parted her hair down the middle and brushed her bangs to the sides of her face. Later that night, while accepting the award for Video of the Year, the “Snow On The Beach” singer announced the release of her 10th studio album, Midnights.

For the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, the “Cruel Summer” singer stunted a head-to-toe ruby look. She styled a vibrant mini dress, including a frilly skirt, spaghetti straps, and scarlet pout. The rest of her look included a flashy diamond bracelet and earrings, soft curls and cardinal-colored heels.

The Grammy award winner also has written multiple songs in which she mentions her stable look, including “End Game,” “The Moment I Knew,” “Style,” “Wildest Dreams,” “Blank Space,” and more.

We’re taking a look back at Taylor Swift’s best red lip moments — from styling it with jeans to gowns.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more: