Let’s talk beauty! It’s a new year and that means it’s time to refresh your vanities. Give your skin, hair and body some extra love in 2023 by boosting your rotation with the latest buzzed-about products the best brands have to offer.

Practicing self-care, however, can be a daunting task thanks to the many makeup and skincare options. Thankfully, Us Weekly’s Stylish has done the heavy lifting for you. We’ve tried and tested the latest and greatest so you can buy with ease. While the list below will grow in the months to come, there are already a handful of new and noteworthy items that need to be in your cart ASAP.

Here at Us, we have an obsession with beauty tools. We’re talking facial rollers, sculpting bars, gua sha stones and more. Tracee Ellis Ross put her own twist on a classic when her hair brand, Pattern Beauty, launched its first-ever heat tool, the Pattern Blow Dryer, on January 9. In addition to the dryer’s chic caramel color, the device comes with a concentrator nozzle, a diffuser, a wide-tooth comb and a brush attachment. The dryer is designed for “curls, coils and tight textures” with the goal of producing smooth hair without heat damage.

Ross – who launched Pattern Beauty in 2019 and has long been. candid about wanting to create products for women of color — opened up about the launch to Vogue ahead of its release. “[It’s] a part of my original mission — little did I know it would take two years to evolve,” the Girlfriends alum said of the gadget. “I really longed to reframe the historical relationship of heat as submission to heat as [a] possibility … That part of the mission is inextricably tied to the other half, which is that we are an active space that is centered around the celebration of Black beauty.”

Rihanna, another A-lister turned beauty expert, also cooked up something new for 2023. The “Umbrella” singer’s Fenty Beauty has unveiled a new collection of rosy lipsticks called “The Reds.” Included in the trio are three sultry shades, which offer a lightweight feel, high pigment color and a creamy finish. The bold paint is also good for the skin as it’s packed with hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E as well as an amino acid technology.

To check out these new launches (and a whole lot more), keep scrolling!