Keep Your Skin Looking Young and Fresh With the Best Face Rollers

For many, skincare is everything. When investing so much in the right products to nourish and protect your skin, you also need a way to massage it without spreading impurities. The healing power of massages and crystals has been known to mankind for centuries, and face rollers make the most of it. These rollers are often made from crystal or another soothing material to relax your skin.

With the most effective face rollers of 2022, you can look forward to having a youthful glow once again. These rollers are great for helping your face look slim and fresh, but they also help in the long battle against aging. Without further delay, let’s find the one that will do wonders for you.

Detailing the Top Face Rollers of 2022

Deciniee Face Roller – Best Overall

The only thing better than a face roller is one that comes with a gua sha. If you’re looking for a roller that can do it all, the Deciniee Face Roller is definitely the one for you. The smooth stone roller helps improve blood circulation and increase drainage in your face. You don’t have to worry about uneven rolling as the roller is perfectly leveled. The smaller roller on the opposite end is perfect for incorporating eye creams and anti-wrinkle serums. This option is perfect for people who want to maximize the effect of their existing creams and serums. The completely crystal design and gold accents make it the best overall product on this list.
Pros
  • Comes in four color options
  • Retains cool temperature
  • Perfect for use on the whole face
  • Helps incorporate skincare
Cons
  • May be flimsy

LATME Face Roller – Good for Puffiness

If you suffer from puffiness, we’re sure you’re used to freezing spoons and using them for a cooling effect. With the Latme Face Roller, you have a cooling tool and a roller all in one. Simply put this tool in the fridge or freezer and use it once in the morning and once before going to bed. The cooling effect will reduce puffiness and help to calm your skin after a stressful day. It comes in five different colors and has an ergonomic handle that ensures better grip and pressure control. With constant use, your skill will look healthier and less fatigued in the long run.
Pros
  • Can be put in the freezer
  • Helps reduce puffiness
  • Has a large rolling area
  • Ergonomic handle for good grip
Cons
  • Does not have a smaller roller

BAIMEI Face Roller – Best for Skincare

When it comes to incorporating facial oils and serums into your skin, the Baimei Face Roller is more effective than using your hands. Its smooth rolling surface engages the skin without being too harsh, and it does not spread germs. It has a natural cooling effect that can be increased by putting the roller in the fridge before use. The tool comes with a gua sha and has a very aesthetic packaging, making it perfect for gifting. Regular use along the jawline and cheekbones can help you get a more chiseled facial appearance.
Pros
  • Has five options to choose from
  • Comes with a gua sha
  • Does not absorb oils
  • Keeps the skin cool when in use
Cons
  • Tends to break with increased pressure

Amirce Face Roller – Best for Sensitive Skin

If your skin is sensitive and can’t stand the pressure of constantly rolling, meet the Amrice Face Roller. This special roller has a built-in vibrating mechanism that massages your skin gently without causing any irritation. The metallic finish on the two rollers gives your skin a cooling effect and helps with the massage. The dual-sphere roller is perfect for your nose, cheekbones, and jawlines. The flat rolling option allows you to target the flatter areas of your face like the forehead. Overall, it’s perfect for people who want maximum results with minimal pressure.
Pros
  • Comes with two types of rollers
  • Perfect for working along facial bones
  • Cool metallic finish
  • Vibrates to massage the skin gently
Cons
  • Does not have a gua sha

Pur Botanicals Face Roller – Top Multi-Use

The Pur Botanicals Face Roller is the top multi-use roller on our list. This is because it comes in various options, including a simple roller along; with a crystal roller or one with a gua sha and derma roller. You can easily pick one to incorporate into your daily skincare routine based on your needs. Whether you put it in a freezer or not, the rolling surface stays cool. It is completely neutral against your skin and does not cause irritation of any kind. Since it promotes better drainage and blood circulation, your face looks fresher and stays youthful for longer.
Pros
  • Comes in many colors
  • Includes gua sha and derma rollers
  • Stimulates lymphatic drainage
  • Easy to chill in fridge or freezer
Cons
  • Very small handles

Buying Guide: Face Rollers

What Is a Face Roller?

A face roller is a facial massage tool that can be used to help improve circulation, promote collagen production, and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Face rollers are typically made of stone, metal, or plastic, and have a smooth, cylindrical surface. Some face rollers may also contain additional features such as vibration or heat.

Benefits of Using Face Rollers

If you’re still not convinced you need a face roller, check out these awesome benefits.

Promotes lymphatic drainage

Your lymphatic system is a network of vessels and nodes that helps to filter out toxins and waste from your body. When your lymphatic system works properly, it promotes lymphatic drainage, blood circulation, and decreases bloating. A face roller helps to increase lymphatic drainable so your skin looks more smooth. 

Good for blood circulation

Blood circulation is important for keeping skin healthy. Poor blood circulation can lead to various problems, including skin rashes, dull skin, and premature aging. A face roller can encourage better circulation and blood flow to your face, drastically improving its health and appearance.

Helps spread skincare products

Our hands aren’t exactly very clean, so using them to spread skincare products like serums and moisturizers can sometimes do more harm than good. Face rollers help effectively spread the product and promote absorption. It also prevents you from transferring germs from your hands to your face.

Keeps the skin looking young

Face rolling is a good way to keep your skin looking young. It also helps increase circulation to your face, giving you a natural rosy glow. Regular face rolling improves collagen and elastin production, which reduces the appearance of signs of aging. This is perfect for tackling wrinkles, fine lines, and dullness.

Sharpens facial features

Nowadays, everyone wants a sharp jawline with highlighted cheekbones. However, getting these features isn’t all that easy. Face rollers help reduce the appearance of fat in certain regions along the bone to help you get a more chiseled face structure. 

Reduces puffiness and swelling

If you’ve ever woken up with puffy, swollen eyes, then you know how frustrating it can be to try to get rid of the problem. But don’t worry, there are a few things you can do to reduce the puffiness and swelling around your eyes. Eye rollers, especially cold rollers, are perfect for reducing puffiness by working the areas around the eyes. 

Types of Face Rollers

There are a few different types of face rollers on the market. Some are made with jade, some with rose quartz, and some are even made with gemstones like amethyst or turquoise. 

Crystal face roller

Crystal face rollers have been popular in China for centuries. It is said to improve circulation, help reduce puffiness and wrinkles, and give the skin a healthy glow. These crystals help release your chakra and give many benefits such as youth, serenity, and energy. Some rollers come in the form of a set that includes a gua sha. This tool helps with targeted drainage and face sculpting. 

Non-crystal face roller

A non-crystal face roller is made of smooth, polished stones rolled over the face to help promote circulation and lymphatic drainage. They can also be made from plastic or metal. These rollers can easily be put in a freezer and cool to help with the puffiness.

Massage face roller

Massage face rollers are made with small nodes that massage the skin and help increase circulation. The nodes put pressure on your skin and help break down fat deposits under the skin as well. This is a good multi-use tool that can be used on the neck or collarbones.

How To Pick the Right Roller for Your Face

Material

The material of the face roller is important as it determines the durability of the product and its impact on your skin. Crystals and stones are the most common material due to their natural properties. Plastics or metals are more durable, and not only are they cheaper, but they’re also more versatile than crystal or stone ones.

Area

How much skin your face roller targets is also an essential factor to consider. Wider rollers are great for fuller areas of the face like the forehead, cheeks, and jawline. However, most rollers have a small roller on the opposite end that can be used for targeted rolling around the eyes, nose, mouth, and temples. Therefore, always get a roller that gives you options to cover as much of your face as possible, even the narrow parts. 

Usage

Another aspect is what you intend to use the face roller for. If it is to apply skincare products, you need a roller that does not absorb liquids and oils and has a smooth surface. If you want the roller to reduce puffiness, you need one that can be chilled to lower its temperature. Face rollers that are used to get rid of fatty chins and jawlines often have a wider surface area and may have some rubber or silicone spikes.

Handle

The handle is an essential aspect of the face roller. If the handle is flimsy or poorly constructed, you could apply too much or too little pressure on your skin. Similarly, it should have an ergonomic shape that provides a good grip and allows you to maintain a firm hold. The handles on crystal rollers are often made of crystals to add to the aesthetic appeal, but most non-crystal rollers have rubber or plastic handles.

Compatibility

This is mostly seen in the case of crystal rollers. You can choose a crystal or stone that is compatible with your zodiac sign, or one that suits your facial needs. For example, rose quartz has great purifying qualities, while jade is known for relaxation and reducing anxiety. Depending on the type of crystal or gem healing you’re looking for, you’d need a roller made from a compatible material.

Temperature

Good face rollers do not heat up quickly when being used. The crystals tend to have high lattice energies, so the heat from your skin is absorbed, but does not cause the overall roller to heat up. This helps keep your pores closed when using the roller and promotes fewer breakouts.

People Also Asked

Q: How often can I use a facial roller?

A: You can use a face roller every day on your skin for about five minutes in the morning and five at night. Continuous use will help you notice that your skin seems fresher and less puffy. Do not exert much pressure when using a face roller, as you may bruise your face.

Q: Will a face roller make my jawline sharper?

A: A face roller helps your jawline look sharper by reducing puffiness, promoting better drainage, and working the fat stored under the skin. However, it can only enhance the natural shape of your jawline.

Q: Can I use a face roller if I have severe acne?

A: You can use a face roller if you have severe acne, so long as you disinfect your roller after each use and use it only at the end of your skincare routine. Do not apply so much pressure that you pop pimples. Just enough to promote better blood flow and reduce redness.

