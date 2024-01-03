15 Best Face Masks for Sensitive Skin

Finding the Best Face Mask for Sensitive Skin Face masks are one of the best ways to elevate your skincare regimen and leave your complexion looking its best. If you have sensitive skin, you may have previously been reluctant to try face masks or may have had a bad experience with an unsuitable product that left your skin looking worse for wear. This buyer's guide was created by testing and investigating all the different types of face masks on the market which work well with sensitive skin and won’t cause irritation. Having gone through ingredients lists, formulation techniques, reviews and experimentation, this list contains the best face masks for sensitive skin for you to pick one that targets your specific issues. Whether you need to rehydrate skin, reduce the signs of aging or combat redness and pigmentation, we have rounded up the various options available. Depending on your lifestyle, you may be looking to add a face mask into your routine every second night or just need a once a week pick-me-up for your skin. This overview breaks down all the different methods of application and uses for you to tailor make a face mask routine specific to you.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Face Mask for Sensitive Skin Skin Concerns The first thing to consider when choosing a face mask is your skin type. This will determine what consistency will work best for you. Thick and rich formulas are better for dry skin, while clay and mud masks are best for oily skin. Combination skin can use both, as well as adding in a peel-off face mask once in a while to get rid of dead skin cells. You then want to decide what the main area of concern for your skin is — signs of aging, dryness, oil control, redness or skin texture — and look for a mask which properly targets this issue. Brand When shopping for a face mask for sensitive skin, brands that are hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic are far less likely to cause redness, breakouts or irritation. Brands that are more mass market tend to have a one-size-fits-all approach to skincare, and those with sensitive skin need to be a little more selective when choosing their face mask. Paula’s Choice, The Ordinary, Farmacy as well as the other brands in our list all work well with delicate skin. Ingredients It can be difficult to pinpoint exactly which ingredient causes your skin to suffer from breakouts, but common irritants found in skincare tend to be parabens, sulfates and fragrance. While deliciously smelling skin care can add a touch of luxury to a product, heavily perfumed face masks and creams tend to aggravate skin, so keep an eye out for fragrance-free formulas or naturally-scented masks. Price There is no need to spend a small fortune on face masks, as there are many affordable, effective options now available on the market. That being said, face masks aren’t a product you use every night, so if you do want to invest in higher-end offerings, they will generally last you a long time. They are also a great way to treat yourself to some self-care and help you disconnect every so often at home, so having a luxury option in the bathroom to use once from time to time is definitely worth it if it helps you relax. Reviews If you do choose to invest in a face mask, take a look at the different reviews available to see if a product will work well for your skin. However, don’t be put off if a product has fewer reviews. The majority of people don’t have sensitive skin, so products designed especially with that in mind may have a smaller target market but might be just what you need to hydrate and nourish your delicate skin.