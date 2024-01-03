If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Face Masks for Sensitive Skin
Fact: Sensitive skin is a struggle! Sometimes, cleansing every night, along with religiously applying eye creams and moisturizers, just isn’t enough to get your skin into peak condition. Face masks are the best way to deliver instant and intense hydration and nourishment to your complexion and enable you to target specific skin issues which regular products just can’t seem to accomplish.
For those born with delicate skin, however, finding a face mask which works for you can feel like a lottery that will either leave your complexion looking radiant and glowing — or red, blotchy and irritated. After one bad experience, you may feel that it’s just not worth the risk, but following extensive research, testing and investigating, we have compiled the ultimate guide to face masks for sensitive skin to allow you to hydrate and revitalize your skin without the fear of breakouts.
Keep reading to discover our curated list of face masks especially designed for those with sensitive skin!
15 Best Face Masks for Sensitive Skin
Finding the Best Face Mask for Sensitive Skin
Face masks are one of the best ways to elevate your skincare regimen and leave your complexion looking its best. If you have sensitive skin, you may have previously been reluctant to try face masks or may have had a bad experience with an unsuitable product that left your skin looking worse for wear. This buyer's guide was created by testing and investigating all the different types of face masks on the market which work well with sensitive skin and won’t cause irritation.
Having gone through ingredients lists, formulation techniques, reviews and experimentation, this list contains the best face masks for sensitive skin for you to pick one that targets your specific issues. Whether you need to rehydrate skin, reduce the signs of aging or combat redness and pigmentation, we have rounded up the various options available.
Depending on your lifestyle, you may be looking to add a face mask into your routine every second night or just need a once a week pick-me-up for your skin. This overview breaks down all the different methods of application and uses for you to tailor make a face mask routine specific to you.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Face Mask for Sensitive Skin
Skin Concerns
The first thing to consider when choosing a face mask is your skin type. This will determine what consistency will work best for you. Thick and rich formulas are better for dry skin, while clay and mud masks are best for oily skin. Combination skin can use both, as well as adding in a peel-off face mask once in a while to get rid of dead skin cells. You then want to decide what the main area of concern for your skin is — signs of aging, dryness, oil control, redness or skin texture — and look for a mask which properly targets this issue.
Brand
When shopping for a face mask for sensitive skin, brands that are hypoallergenic and noncomedogenic are far less likely to cause redness, breakouts or irritation. Brands that are more mass market tend to have a one-size-fits-all approach to skincare, and those with sensitive skin need to be a little more selective when choosing their face mask. Paula’s Choice, The Ordinary, Farmacy as well as the other brands in our list all work well with delicate skin.
Ingredients
It can be difficult to pinpoint exactly which ingredient causes your skin to suffer from breakouts, but common irritants found in skincare tend to be parabens, sulfates and fragrance. While deliciously smelling skin care can add a touch of luxury to a product, heavily perfumed face masks and creams tend to aggravate skin, so keep an eye out for fragrance-free formulas or naturally-scented masks.
Price
There is no need to spend a small fortune on face masks, as there are many affordable, effective options now available on the market. That being said, face masks aren’t a product you use every night, so if you do want to invest in higher-end offerings, they will generally last you a long time. They are also a great way to treat yourself to some self-care and help you disconnect every so often at home, so having a luxury option in the bathroom to use once from time to time is definitely worth it if it helps you relax.
Reviews
If you do choose to invest in a face mask, take a look at the different reviews available to see if a product will work well for your skin. However, don’t be put off if a product has fewer reviews. The majority of people don’t have sensitive skin, so products designed especially with that in mind may have a smaller target market but might be just what you need to hydrate and nourish your delicate skin.
What are the Different Types of Face Masks?
Clay Masks
Clay masks are the best option if you feel your skin is overloaded from makeup and pollution. They sometimes need to be mixed with a liquid and while water works perfectly fine, apple cider vinegar and aloe juice can also be used for extra results. Clay masks are best applied at night as they can sometimes leave skin slightly reddish and need a moisturizer applied after rinsing to prevent your skin drying out.
Overnight Masks
Sometimes, 15 minutes just isn’t long enough to heal dried out and tired skin. Or sometimes you just don’t have the energy at the end of the day to do a full face mask routine. In either case, an overnight mask will provide optimum results with zero effort. All you need to do is lather it on before you go to bed and wash it off in the morning. Think of this as the ultimate lazy girl beauty hack.
Sheet Masks
Sheet masks work by holding the product closer to the skin for better absorption and more effective results. They have grown in popularity over the last few years due to their instantaneous results. Their ability to lock in moisture and hydrate skin immediately means it is always a good idea to have one in the bathroom for the days when you need a quick skin fix in a hurry.
Best Overall: Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Mask
Pros
- Leaves skin soft and supple
- Relieves tightness
- Reduces the appearance of fine lines
Cons
- Not everyone likes sheet masks
- Single use
- May feel heavy
This multi-purpose mask from Dr. Jart+ will revitalize your skin without causing irritation or breakouts. If you want to give your delicate skin some extra TLC, this sheet mask strengthens the skin barrier while also pumping it full of moisture.
Add this mask into your weekly skin routine to improve the overall texture and appearance immediately. Suitable for all skin types, it instantly targets dryness, dullness, loss of firmness and elasticity. If you have a wedding or big event coming up, apply this mask the night before to make sure your skin is glowing and replenished for the following day.
Best Hydrating: Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Face Mask
Pros
- Supports skin renewal
- Cruelty free
- Waste free packaging
Cons
- May be slightly thick for some people
- Smaller pot
- May tingle slightly while wearing
Farmacy avoids using any harsh chemicals in their products and instead develops formulas inspired by nature and packed full of nourishing ingredients. Think of their products as healthy food for your skin. This antioxidant rich face mask can be used day or night to get your skin glowing.
The ingredients activate as you gently massage them into your face, giving skin a warm and calming sensation. Your bathroom will feel like a luxury spa as you apply this honey, cica and apple extract magic moisturizing potion.
Best Anti-Aging: Caudalie Vinosource-Hydra Moisturizing Mask
Pros
- Rich formula
- Suitable for all skin types
- Can be used multiple times a week
Cons
- Some people may prefer a pot container
- Fewer reviews
- Simple packaging
After a long, hard day, this mask from Caudalie is the perfect option to soothe and rejuvenate tired-looking skin. If you suffer from redness, this mask contains centella asiatica (tiger grass) extract which calms and cools skin.
It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by rehydrating skin instantly with a unique combination of organic grape water and antioxidants. The dewy consistency transforms skin and leaves the complexion softer and more supple.
Best Brightening: Ranavat Resurfacing Saffron AHA Masque
Pros
- Gorgeous packaging
- Organic scent
- Targets skin dullness
Cons
- Some people may not like the jelly like consistency
- Smaller container
- Slightly more expensive
Combine self-care and skincare with this luxurious mask from Ranavat. Founded on the principles of Ayurveda, their formulas not only leave your skin looking revitalized, but it also feels like mild meditation when applying them. Powerhouse ingredient saffron targets pigmentation and blemishes while lotus seed extract quenches thirsty skin to leave it looking hydrated.
This light and gentle mask works well on sensitive skin as it also contains turmeric for a calming effect, while a complex of fruit-derived AHAs work to renew skin cells and leave you with a brighter complexion.
Best Exfoliating: The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
Pros
- Affordable
- Hydrates and smoothes skin
- Effective treatment
Cons
- Slightly smaller tube
- May not work well with dry skin
- Slightly gritty texture
The Ordinary continues to create incredible skincare at affordable prices, and this salicylic acid face mask might just be their best product yet. Their no-nonsense formulas work well for sensitive skin, as they don’t contain any unnecessary extras like perfumes or common irritants.
Suitable for all ages, this is the mask you need if you are looking for a deep clear out of your skin and want to combat blocked pores. The results are instantaneous and your skin will feel refreshed, decongested and renewed.
Best Affordable: Bliss Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Smoothes uneven skin tone
- Packed full of powerful antioxidants
Cons
- Not everyone may like the scent
- Some people may not like pot container
- Simple packaging
While this face mask may sound like a dessert, it is in fact the ultimate sweet treat for your skin. Marshmallow root extract pumps your skin full of hydration, resulting in a renewed luminosity for your complexion.
The gentle formula is free from parabens and phthalates, and the unique whipped consistency glides onto skin easily. A little bit goes far with this product, so not only is it affordable, it will also last you a long time. A must have in any weekly skincare routine.
Best Corrective: REN Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask
Pros
- Ideal for sensitive skin
- Reduces redness
- Targets dryness and uneven skin texture
Cons
- Some people may prefer a tube container
- Not everyone may like the scent
- May need to be used a couple of times to see results
When nothing else seems to be working for your skin and you need some serious help to revitalize it, this REN Evercalm Mask will literally come to the rescue. Designed especially for when your skin has been suffering from multiple issues, the carefully selected ingredients all combine to save your skin and return it to its former glory.
It also strengthens the skin barrier and contains arnica to help protect against environmental stressors, preventing further skin problems. Beta-glucans from yeast are also included to reduce any itchiness and discomfort while also hydrating your skin.
Best Sheet Face Mask for Sensitive Skin: My Beauty Diary-Hyaluronic Acid Ultra Moisturizing Facial Mask
Pros
- Affordable
- Super hydrating
- Free from parabens and alcohol
Cons
- Not so widely available
- Not everyone has time for sheet masks
These sheet masks have been the secret weapon of makeup artists for years. If you are traveling, suffering from sleepless nights or stressed out from work, these masks from My Beauty Diary give your skin an instant reset and deliver doses of hyaluronic acid and collagen.
Shoppers rave about their incomparable effectiveness, and if you have the time, leave them on for up to 30 minutes to maximize the results. They also come in a pack of eight — meaning you can always have one on hand whenever your skin needs some extra care.
Best Plumping: Innisfree Tangerine Brightening and Pore Caring Sleeping Mask
Pros
- Suitable for all skin types
- Leaves skin dewy and glowing
- Easy to use
Cons
- Has a slightly sticky consistency when first applied
- Fewer reviews
- Simple packaging
If you struggle to pencil in time to do face masks during the week, then this Sleeping mask from Innisfree does all the work while you're in bed. You simply apply it after cleansing at night and rinse it off in the morning.
The triple vitamin complex, vitamin C derivative, niacinamide and panthenol all have extra time to be fully absorbed and leave you looking bright and radiant upon waking. The perfect option for anyone with a busy lifestyle, this mask makes skincare easy.
Best Clay-Based: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay Facial Treatment
Pros
- Affordable
- Works for ever skin type
- Lasts a long time
Cons
- Be careful of fake versions
- Simple packaging
- Needs to be mixed with a liquid
This mask gained fame for being the biggest selling beauty product ever on Amazon. There are no marketing tricks or big campaigns with this product. Word of mouth from skincare lovers everywhere was enough for this clay mask to become an all time beauty fan favorite.
No other clay mask can compare to the original Aztec Secret. It can be mixed in equal parts with either water or apple cider vinegar for an extra deep cleanse. Over 90,000 reviewers rave about its ability to unblock pores and leave your skin looking soft and smooth. This mask is like a skin lift and is guaranteed to become a bathroom shelf staple.
Best Set: Laneige Midnight to Morning Hydration Set
Pros
- Contains 3 products
- Suitable for all skin types
- Leaves skin and lips soft
Cons
- Some people may not like the scents
- Fewer reviews
- Simple packaging
If you are new to face masks and are still building your skincare routine, this set from skin wizards Laneige is the perfect option to get you started into your journey of revitalizing your complexion. The set includes two face masks and a lip mask to ensure every inch of your face is replenished with moisture.
All the products are sleeping masks so application couldn’t be simpler. The cica mask soothes and hydrates while the water mask brightens and softens skin. Even your lips get taken care of with a mega dose of antioxidants.
Best Drugstore: e.l.f. Cookies ‘N Dreams Milkshake Mask
Pros
- Affordable
- Cruelty free
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Not everyone may like the scent
- Fewer reviews
- Some people may prefer a pot container
Free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, hydroquinone and sulfates, e.l.f beauty proves effective skincare can also be gentle on the face. Jojoba beads and shea butter provide hydration for tired looking skin and hyaluronic acid pumps up your complexion for an overall radiant finish.
This mask can be worn for 15 minutes or left on overnight for a more intense treatment. It smells good enough to eat and the rich creamy texture is a gift to your skin. If you are looking to achieve soft and supple skin this mask ticks all the boxes.
Best Pore Minimizing: New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body
Pros
- Paraben and cruelty free
- Suitable for acne prone skin
- Affordable
Cons
- Some people may prefer a scented mask
- Dark color may stain towels
- Simple packaging
Highly effective while still being gentle this mud mask from New York Biology is packed full of beneficial ingredients for your skin. Dead Sea mineral mud, aloe vera, calendula oil, Vitamin E and Jojoba oil all combine to leave your skin looking like you have just spent the weekend at a luxury spa resort.
This mask does it all, first by providing a deep cleanse and removing excess oil, toxins and dead skin cells and then smoothing out skin texture for a bright and radiant result. It also stimulates blood circulation to leave your skin with a healthy and natural glow.
Best Splurge-Worthy: Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial™ AHA + BHA Mask
Pros
- Instant results
- Expertly formulated
- Anti-aging
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some people may not like pump dispensers
- Doesn’t say if it is scented
The ultimate at home indulgence. Drunk Elephant have created this mini facial to help you achieve optimum skin results from the comfort of your own home. Dead skin cells are gently exfoliated away with an unrivaled 25% AHA (alpha-hydroxy acids) and 2% BHA (beta-hydroxy acid).
The specialist formula also contains chickpea flour, pumpkin ferment, and a unique blend of antioxidant rich matcha tea, milk thistle and apple. Apply this facial as the perfect way to end your weekend and wake up fresh on Monday with brighter and softer skin.
Best Hypoallergenic: Paula’s Choice Skin Recovery Hydrating Treatment Facial Mask
Pros
- Fragrance and paraben free
- Extremely hydrating
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- May not work for oily skin
- Some people may prefer a pot container as opposed to a tube dispenser
- May feel slightly greasy when first applied
Paula’s Choice has long been seen as the go to brand for anyone with sensitive skin and this recovery mask is the perfect option for anyone who has struggled to find a face mask that doesn’t irritate their complexion. This mask was designed especially for those with super delicate skin and each ingredient was carefully selected to ensure it gently but effectively improves the overall appearance of skin.
Deep hydration is delivered through a combination of rich antioxidants vitamins A, C and E and evening primrose, fruit and seed oils renew and calm red and patchy skin. This mask is so gentle that it can be used regularly for 20 - 30 minutes or left on overnight if you suffer from extreme dryness.
People Also Ask
Q: Do I have time to do a face mask?
A:Between work, school, family and socializing, finding time to do a face mask may be at the bottom of your priority list of things to do. But adding this step into your skincare routine once or twice a week can help combat tiredness, signs of aging and dryness in just 15 minutes. If you struggle to carve out time for yourself, invest in an overnight mask to do all the hard work while you sleep.
-
Q: Will my skin react to face masks?
A:If you have sensitive skin, choosing a face mask free from fragrance, parabens and sulfates will greatly reduce the chances of irritation. Start by applying it for five minutes and build up to longer lengths of time. The first time you try a face mask, don’t do it before a big event in case of a reaction.
-
Q: How much should I spend on a face mask?
A:Look at your budget and find a brand which fits within that price range. Some companies offer travel size options that can be a good way to test out a product and see if it works for you before investing a lot of money.
