It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when selecting a mineral sunscreen. To narrow it down, try prioritizing these three features: matte versus dewy, SPF and white cast. If you want a mattifying sunscreen, for example, pay close attention to the products in our guide with a matte finish. We have multiple options for each type. If you prefer an SPF above 30, you will significantly reduce your options. Most mineral sunscreens have an SPF of 30 exactly because higher SPFs tend to create a more significant white cast. Lastly, how much of a white cast is acceptable to you? If you prefer zero white cast, tinted products are your safest bet. You may need to try two or three tinted sunscreens before you find the right product in the right shade.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Mineral Sunscreen

In choosing a mineral sunscreen, it’s also helpful to keep these factors and tips in mind.

Comedogenic Rating

Reef-Safe

UVA Rating

White Cast

Price

When a product is comedogenic, that means it’s likely to clog your pores. Comedogenic formulas are bad for people with acne prone skin, but they aren’t great for acne-free skin, either. Clogged pores make it hard for your skin to breathe and function as it should. The sunscreens we have included in our buyer’s guide are all non-comedogenic, but you can double-check them on Skincarisma . This online analyzer tool explains in detail which ingredients in your product are potentially comedogenic and why.Many people believe that every mineral sunscreen is reef safe and environmentally friendly. However, products that contain nano-zinc oxide, which has particles that are small enough to seep through skin's pores, are not reef safe. Coral can ingest these particles, which causes internal damage to the animal. Nano-zinc oxide is also toxic to plankton, which are a vital food source for reef animals. In contrast, non-nano zinc oxide, which is larger than 100 nanometers per particle, is safe for reefs.If you see a PA+++ or PA++++ rating on your sunscreen, that’s a good thing. PA is short for “ protection grade of UVA ,” and it signifies that the product has been tested for its ability to block UVA rays. This is important because SPF (sun protection factor) ratings only measure UVB protection. In addition, UVA rays are the primary cause of skin aging and cancer.Though a white cast is not harmful to your skin and often signifies that a product was made with all-natural, non-irritating ingredients, it isn’t ideal. So, it’s important to think about the level of white cast that you can tolerate. Keep in mind that non-tinted mineral sunscreens are far more likely to have a white cast than tinted ones. A tinted formula counteracts a white cast, and oftentimes the tint is flexible (meaning it fits a wide range of skin tones). Still, no tinted sunscreen is perfect. If you have a very light or very dark skin tone, opt for a mineral sunscreen that has a tint designed for your skin tone.Most mineral face sunscreens are pricy, and a high cost can easily limit the sunscreens available to you. Still, there are great options out there at reasonable prices, including Sun Bum, Pipette, and Cetaphil. To find a product that ticks all of your boxes, you may need to spend about $20.