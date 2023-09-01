If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The 16 Best Mineral Sunscreens for Every Skin Tone
As many skincare experts would agree, a mineral sunscreen is an excellent, environmentally-friendly choice for those with sensitive skin. “Physical [clothing] and mineral blockers are much less likely to absorb systemically and therefore less likely to have an effect on your body, in particular your endocrine axis,” Dr. Bradley Glodny, M.D., board-certified dermatologist in New York City, tells Us Weekly. But when the options for mineral sunscreens are endless, how do you narrow it down? No one wants to use a chalky, goopy formula that leaves a thick white cast.
Thankfully, many products on the market are tinted and formulated to reduce white casts. Bear in mind that people with brown to Black skin tones will have a more difficult time finding a mineral sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white (or even light purple!) hue. Still, we’ve found several brands that work hard to stay skin tone-inclusive, and their products leave minimal casts. Check out our comprehensive guide to the best mineral sunscreens below.
The 16 Best Mineral Sunscreens for All Skin Types
Finding the Best Mineral Sunscreen: A Buyer’s Guide
It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when selecting a mineral sunscreen. To narrow it down, try prioritizing these three features: matte versus dewy, SPF and white cast. If you want a mattifying sunscreen, for example, pay close attention to the products in our guide with a matte finish. We have multiple options for each type. If you prefer an SPF above 30, you will significantly reduce your options. Most mineral sunscreens have an SPF of 30 exactly because higher SPFs tend to create a more significant white cast. Lastly, how much of a white cast is acceptable to you? If you prefer zero white cast, tinted products are your safest bet. You may need to try two or three tinted sunscreens before you find the right product in the right shade.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Mineral Sunscreen
In choosing a mineral sunscreen, it’s also helpful to keep these factors and tips in mind.
Comedogenic RatingWhen a product is comedogenic, that means it’s likely to clog your pores. Comedogenic formulas are bad for people with acne prone skin, but they aren’t great for acne-free skin, either. Clogged pores make it hard for your skin to breathe and function as it should. The sunscreens we have included in our buyer’s guide are all non-comedogenic, but you can double-check them on Skincarisma. This online analyzer tool explains in detail which ingredients in your product are potentially comedogenic and why.
Reef-SafeMany people believe that every mineral sunscreen is reef safe and environmentally friendly. However, products that contain nano-zinc oxide, which has particles that are small enough to seep through skin's pores, are not reef safe. Coral can ingest these particles, which causes internal damage to the animal. Nano-zinc oxide is also toxic to plankton, which are a vital food source for reef animals. In contrast, non-nano zinc oxide, which is larger than 100 nanometers per particle, is safe for reefs.
UVA RatingIf you see a PA+++ or PA++++ rating on your sunscreen, that’s a good thing. PA is short for “protection grade of UVA,” and it signifies that the product has been tested for its ability to block UVA rays. This is important because SPF (sun protection factor) ratings only measure UVB protection. In addition, UVA rays are the primary cause of skin aging and cancer.
White CastThough a white cast is not harmful to your skin and often signifies that a product was made with all-natural, non-irritating ingredients, it isn’t ideal. So, it’s important to think about the level of white cast that you can tolerate. Keep in mind that non-tinted mineral sunscreens are far more likely to have a white cast than tinted ones. A tinted formula counteracts a white cast, and oftentimes the tint is flexible (meaning it fits a wide range of skin tones). Still, no tinted sunscreen is perfect. If you have a very light or very dark skin tone, opt for a mineral sunscreen that has a tint designed for your skin tone.
PriceMost mineral face sunscreens are pricy, and a high cost can easily limit the sunscreens available to you. Still, there are great options out there at reasonable prices, including Sun Bum, Pipette, and Cetaphil. To find a product that ticks all of your boxes, you may need to spend about $20.
What Are the Different Types of Mineral Sunscreens?
Mineral sunscreens come in three forms: lotion, cream, and stick.
LotionLotion-based sunscreens tend to be runny and come in a squeezable tube. Usually, these sunscreens are easy to spread across the face. Any type of finish is possible with a lotion-based product, including shiny, dewy, natural and matte. Note that lotions often need to be shaken before applying, because the ingredients may separate.
CreamCream-based sunscreens are ideal for those of us who have dry skin. Like lotion-based products, they come in a squeezable tube, though they take a bit more effort to spread evenly across the face. Bear in mind that many dermatologists recommend lotions over creams, because lotions are easier to apply and therefore offer even coverage.
StickSun sticks are exactly what they sound like — they are shaped like a stick of deodorant, and you can turn a knob at the bottom of the applicator to raise the product up as you use it. Best for travelers, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone on the go, sun sticks offer great protection without the mess of a lotion. (Though we still recommend rubbing the product in with your hands to improve the coverage!)
Bliss Block Star Mineral Sunscreen
SPF: 30 White Cast Rating: 1/5
Pros
- Mattifying
- Glowy finish
- Flexible color
Cons
- White cast on dark skin tones
- Transfers
- Not fragrance-free
While some reviewers have called Bliss Block Star’s vegan mineral sunscreen overrated, I have yet to find a similar product that tops it. The formula is silky and spreads evenly across my face, and after letting it sit for a few moments, the color matches my skin and gives it a glowy, smooth appearance. The matte finish is what keeps me coming back — it never looks shiny. Plus, it sinks in quickly and doesn’t irritate my skin or give me acne.
The biggest downside to Bliss Block Star’s sunscreen is that it leaves a white cast on darker skin — even though the brand claims that the product leaves no cast for any skin tone. Some buyers note that the type of moisturizer you use underneath will also increase the strength of the white cast (a heavy face cream will make the white cast stronger, for example). Plus, the formula transfers onto clothing and contains lavender oil, which may cause irritation. This sunscreen can be drying without moisturizer underneath.
Sun Bum Mineral Tinted Sunscreen
SPF: 30 White Cast Rating: 1/5
Pros
- Mattifying
- Unscented
- Makeup primer
Cons
- Slight white cast on Black skin
- Drying
- Silicone feel
Sun Bum’s traditional mineral sunscreen leaves a significant white cast, but the tinted version is a great improvement. This vegan, reef-friendly formula spreads easily across the skin and has a clean, matte finish that cancels out natural shine or grease. It makes an excellent “primer” before applying a foundation, concealer or both, and it doesn’t pill.
The downsides: This sunscreen’s slight tint helps it blend easily into fair, medium and brown skin tones, but it does not blend as well on Black skin tones. In addition, reviewers found that the product felt slightly “silicone-y” or “plastic-y,” meaning most of the ingredients tend to sit on top of the skin.
Cetaphil Sheer 100% Mineral Liquid Sunscreen for Face
SPF: 50 White Cast Rating: 3/5
Pros
- Mattifying
- Unscented
- Lightweight
Cons
- Drying
- White cast with a second layer
- May pill
Want the best bang for your buck? Cetaphil’s lightweight, liquid-y, mineral sunscreen applies like a moisturizer and sits well under makeup. Don’t be fooled by the shock of white color when you first apply: After a few moments, it sinks into the skin and matches light to medium skin tones. Reviewers love that it is lightweight, making it excellent for daily wear.
Though most mineral sunscreens are naturally drying, buyers note that this formula is a little more drying than most. Even those with oily skin found that they still needed a moisturizer underneath the sunscreen to prevent a dry, tight sensation. In addition, the white cast of this product gets exacerbated during reapplication. The formula may also clash with certain moisturizers and cause pilling.
Supergoop! Mineral Sheerscreen
SPF: 30 White Cast Rating: 3/5
Pros
- Independently tested
- Untinted
- Natural finish
Cons
- Some level of white cast on all skin tones
- Slightly tacky
- Expensive
As with all Supergoop products, the Mineral Sheerscreen provides high-quality, broad spectrum sun protection. (Check out Supergoop’s independent testing process next to each product if you want to be sure.) It features “sheer-matrix technology,” which Supergoop claims helps the product blend effortlessly into dark skin without the help of a tint.
In practice, however, reviewers with light to dark skin have found that Mineral Sheerscreen still leaves a white cast that looks purple on skin with warm undertones. (Learn more about undertones here.) Giving the sunscreen time to set does reduce the cast. For some buyers, the white cast is not an issue because this sunscreen pairs well with makeup. Positive reviews also note that Sheerscreen has a silky feel and a natural finish.
CōTZ Flawless Complexion Lightly Tinted Mineral Sunscreen
SPF: 50 White Cast: 1/5
Pros
- Natural to dewy finish
- Lightweight
- Non-orange tint
Cons
- Slight white cast on Black skin
- Not water-resistant
- Slightly tacky
It’s not easy to find a mineral sunscreen for mature skin, because many formulas settle into fine lines and wrinkles in an unflattering way. Fortunately, CōTZ has a silky feel that blends beautifully into both young and mature skin — I tried it on myself and my 62-year old mom!
Though I found the finish a bit too shiny (I would likely add a mattifying makeup powder on top), my mom loved the natural appearance and how lightweight the product felt. Reviewers with brown to Black skin also greatly enjoy this formula and note that any white cast diminishes after about 15 minutes. Keep in mind that this product may still leave a slight white cast on very dark skin tones.
Clinique Mineral Sunscreen Fluid for Face
SPF: 50 White Cast: 2/5
Pros
- Non-irritating
- Great for acne
- Natural finish
Cons
- May leave white cast on Black skin
- One-ounce bottle
- Expensive
Though many mineral sunscreens are excellent for acne-prone skin, some can still clog pores or create irritation that leads to acne. The Clinique Mineral Sunscreen is a great pick because its formula is non-irritating and breathable, so your pores won’t get clogged. With an SPF of 50, this product’s lightweight feel is impressive. It also has a slightly yellow undertone, making it a great pick for skin with a warm undertone.
While some reviewers with dark skin love that this product leaves no white cast, others argue that it does. Most agree that the formula works well on both oily and dry skin, and sits well under makeup.
Pipette Mineral Sunscreen
SPF: 50 White Cast: 2/5
Pros
- Affordable
- Glowy finish
- Clean ingredients
Cons
- White cast on medium to dark skin tones
- Purple cast on skin with warm undertones
- Oily feel
Most mineral sunscreens have decent ingredient lists, but Pipette’s Mineral Sunscreen stands out above the rest. It has a great balance of moisturizing and mattifying ingredients, including zinc (naturally oil-reducing) and squalane (an all-natural moisturizer). As a result, this product works well for oily to dry skin types.
Though this formula wins in the baby-safe department, it doesn’t in terms of white cast; it tends to leave a white hue on medium to dark skin tones. Some reviewers also complain that it is oily. Still, many buyers are willing to forgive the white cast and the oily texture for the excellent ingredient list and affordable price.
TiZO Mineral Sun Defense, Tinted
SPF: 50 White Cast: 2/5
Pros
- Dewy finish
- Glowy
- Easy to apply
Cons
- May cause irritation or acne
- White cast on brown to Black skin tones
- Expensive
When I first applied TiZO’s Mineral Sun Defense, the first thing I noticed was the smooth, creamy formula that spread easily across my whole face. The white cast melted away after about five minutes, and then I was left with a glowy finish. I loved the appearance and wore this sunscreen all day long without issue.
Toward the end of the day, however, I noticed that the sunscreen appeared caked on, almost like a heavy foundation. After washing it off and going to sleep, I discovered some irritation and acne forming in places where I don’t normally get acne. Keep in mind that acne is caused by a wide variety of factors, so other issues (like diet) could have been at play. Other reviewers note that this formula never causes irritation for them.
TiZO 3 Primer/Sunscreen Tinted, SPF 40
SPF: 40 White Cast: 2/5
Pros
- Water-resistant, 80 minutes
- Mattifying
- Great for tan to medium skin tones
Cons
- Drying
- Slight white cast on brown to Black skin
- Expensive
TiZO’s tinted Primer/Sunscreen may be the most mattifying sunscreen I’ve ever tried. The formula is thick and mousse-like but blends easily into my skin and pairs well with moisturizer underneath. The tint is well-suited for tan to medium skin tones and may appear orange on fair skin. In addition, TiZO 3’s Primer Sunscreen is certified PA+++, an excellent rating that means it protects against UVA rays.
While the consistency makes this sunscreen an excellent makeup primer, some people may dislike the silicone-y feeling. Indeed, silicones make up five of the first six ingredients. Some reviewers also dislike the use of polyethylene glycol (PEG) in this product. However, Skincarisma — an online analyzer tool for cosmetic and skincare ingredients — marks this ingredient as safe if used as intended.
CōTZ Mineral Sunscreen Richly Tinted
SPF: 50 White Cast: 0/5
Pros
- Natural to dewy finish
- Lightweight
- Great for acne
Cons
- Not water-resistant
- Slightly tacky finish
- Transfers
If the CōTZ Flawless Complexion Lightly Tinted Sunscreen leaves a white cast on your skin, the richly tinted version is an excellent alternative. Reviewers love that the rich tint makes this product more inclusive for Black skin while still providing the same sun protection. Keep in mind that this formula works best for dry skin. It may also work for oily skin if it is applied without a moisturizer underneath.
Of course, a richly tinted sunscreen has its drawbacks. This formula transfers if you accidentally touch your face, and you may find streaks of it on your light-colored shirts. It’s also not water-resistant, so make sure you reapply if you start to sweat.
Kinship Self Reflect Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen
SPF: 32 White Cast: 1/5
Pros
- Moisturizing
- Dewy, glowy finish
- Blends well for most skin tones
Cons
- A few potentially irritating ingredients
- Scented
- Slight white cast on dark skin tones
Hailed by influencers as a top pick for brown skin tones, the Kinship Self Reflect Probiotic Sunscreen is a great option for dry skin. The formula is lightweight and moisturizing without being oily, so it melts into skin quickly. Reviewers also note that it creates a glowy finish.
A potential downside: This product contains phenoxyethanol, a preservative that prevents the formula from going bad, and fragrance, both of which may be irritating. In addition, it contains coconut oil derivatives which are soothing and hydrating for some, but may cause acne for others.
CōTZ Sensitive Non-Tinted Mineral Sunscreen
SPF: 40 White Cast: 2/5
Pros
- Natural to dewy finish
- Melts into skin
- Unscented
Cons
- Slight white cast on brown and Black skin
- May appear shiny
- May feel greasy under makeup
Though I prefer a tinted mineral sunscreen to offset any white cast, the CōTZ non-tinted sunscreen is a smart choice for buyers who don’t want to deal with a formula that transfers. This product has a lovely consistency that melts into my skin and doesn't leave it feeling tacky or dry. The white cast also disappears after about five minutes.
Of course, my skin is fair, and reviewers with darker skin tones have found that this product leaves a slight white cast. The dewy, shiny nature of this formula is also hard to hide under mattifying makeup, especially if you apply serums and moisturizers first.
MDSolarSciences Mineral Créme
SPF: 50 White Cast: 2/5
Pros
- Transfer-resistant
- Mattifying
- Great for mature and sensitive skin
Cons
- White cast on brown to Black skin tones
- Drying
- Expensive
Hate when your sunscreen transfers onto your hands or your shirt? Your best bet is to opt for a mattifying, non-tinted formula like MDSolarSciences. With an SPF of 50, this product is impressive in that it doesn’t feel chalky or cakey and leaves a minimal white cast. Plus, it contains great ingredients for mature skin, like vitamin C and antioxidants to counteract sun damage.
As with nearly all non-tinted mineral sunscreens, this sunscreen leaves a white cast on brown to Black skin tones. It’s also one of our more expensive products in this guide and may be drying if applied without a moisturizer underneath.
Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, Non-Tinted
SPF: 40 White Cast: 3/5
Pros
- Non-irritating
- Unscented
- Mattifying
Cons
- White cast on brown to Black skin tones
- Drying
- Chalky feel
Sun Bum’s Non-Tinted Mineral Sunscreen is easy on sensitive skin, thanks to its gentle formula. It contains only zinc oxide, which is less irritating than titanium dioxide. In addition, it’s fragrance-free, affordable and smooth to apply.
Though people with light skin love that this product leaves no white cast once it sinks in, those with medium to dark skin find that it still leaves a white cast. Some reviewers also note that the sunscreen has a chalky feel once it dries.
CōTZ Mineral Sun Stick, Tinted
SPF: 45 White Cast: 2/5
Pros
- Non-messy application
- Smooth, dewy finish
- Water-resistant
Cons
- Doesn’t absorb well
- May become shiny
- Pricy for a 1oz. bottle
If you travel a lot, a sun stick like the CōTZ Mineral Sun Stick makes a lot of sense. It doesn’t count as a liquid on planes, and it isn’t as messy to apply as lotions. Personally, I found this tinted formula flattering for my skintone. It was also smooth and easy to apply, though I would recommend rubbing it in with your hand after using the stick. It does have a slight smell that reminds me of sesame oil, but that doesn’t bother me.
This product does feel like it sits on your face — and that feeling doesn’t go away. Reviewers noted a similar sensation, though most agree that it’s still a great option as far as sun sticks go. This formula may leave a white cast on brown to Black skin tones.
Versed Guards Up Daily Mineral Sunscreen
SPF: 35 White Cast: 1/5
Pros
- Natural to dewy finish
- Lightweight
- Sustainably made
Cons
- May feel tacky and greasy
- Slight white cast on brown to Black skin
- Smell may be off-putting
Versed Guards Up was one of the first sunscreens I tried when I discovered the world of mineral sunscreens, and it’s always been lightweight and reliable with excellent ingredients. The finish is dewy but never shiny, and the scent is gentle and “green” like a fresh plant. This product is made with 79% post consumer recycled plastic and the bottle can be recycled. In addition, its carbon emissions and waste impact are below average.
A potential downside: If I’ve used a retinol or a chemical peel the night before, this formula tingles and burns slightly upon application in the morning. Still, most users note that the formula is excellent for sensitive skin. Those with light to medium skin tones aren’t likely to experience a white cast, but people with brown to Black skin tones may experience a slight white cast.
People Also Ask
-
Q: How much should you expect to pay for mineral sunscreen?
A:These days, the most affordable mineral sunscreens (that still perform well) are a little over $10. The most expensive brands charge upwards of $50. Our top choices tend to fall into the $15 to $25 range.
-
Q: How does a mineral sunscreen differ from a chemical sunscreen?
A:“There are two main types of sunscreens – chemical and mineral,” says David Petrillo, Nevada-based beauty chemist and founder of Perfect Image. “Chemical sunscreens contain ingredients that absorb UV rays and convert them into heat, which is then released from the body. Mineral sunscreens, also known as physical sunscreens, sit on top of the skin to reflect and scatter UV rays before they can penetrate the skin.
-
Q: Is mineral sunscreen better than chemical sunscreen?
A:Ultimately, it depends on your needs. “Mineral sunscreens are often considered better for those with sensitive skin as they are less likely to cause skin irritation or allergic reactions,” says Petrillo. “In contrast, chemical sunscreens contain synthetic ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone [which may irritate skin].” However, some chemical sunscreens may be less irritating than mineral ones because they don’t have to be rubbed in as vigorously. Zinc is also an astringent agent, meaning it absorbs oil but dries out the skin, which can lead to irritation.
-
Q: What are the pros and cons of mineral sunscreen?
A:As explained by Petrillo, mineral sunscreens are safe for the skin and environment, offer broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, and are immediately effective. Zinc oxide also helps to naturally keep the skin cool. On the other hand, mineral sunscreens often leave a white cast and can be difficult to rub in. They are also less water resistant and sweat proof, and usually need to be re-applied more frequently than chemical sunscreen.
-
Q: What's the minimum SPF you recommend for daily use on the face?
A:“You should use a minimum of SPF 30 every day on your face,” advises Dr. Glodny. “Try your best to reapply every one and a half to two hours when exposed to harmful UV rays.”
