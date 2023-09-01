Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The 16 Best Mineral Sunscreens for Every Skin Tone

Written by Jenna Cartusciello

As many skincare experts would agree, a mineral sunscreen is an excellent, environmentally-friendly choice for those with sensitive skin. “Physical [clothing] and mineral blockers are much less likely to absorb systemically and therefore less likely to have an effect on your body, in particular your endocrine axis,” Dr. Bradley Glodny, M.D., board-certified dermatologist in New York City, tells Us Weekly. But when the options for mineral sunscreens are endless, how do you narrow it down? No one wants to use a chalky, goopy formula that leaves a thick white cast.

Thankfully, many products on the market are tinted and formulated to reduce white casts. Bear in mind that people with brown to Black skin tones will have a more difficult time finding a mineral sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white (or even light purple!) hue. Still, we’ve found several brands that work hard to stay skin tone-inclusive, and their products leave minimal casts. Check out our comprehensive guide to the best mineral sunscreens below.

The 16 Best Mineral Sunscreens for All Skin Types