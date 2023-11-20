Tinted sunscreens thus serve many different purposes in the realms of skincare and beauty. They not only provide sun protection but also provide foundation-like coverage. Many formulas are also hydrating enough to replace moisturizers and soothing enough to replace serums and other anti-inflammatory forms of skincare. In effect, there are so many multi-purpose options out there that it can be difficult to narrow it down and find the right product based on your needs. We recommend sticking to the below five factors when searching for the best tinted sunscreen.

What is a tinted sunscreen, exactly? In the simplest terms, it’s a sunscreen that has a skin-like color. Most tinted sunscreens are mineral based, because the tint helps counteract the white cast effects of sun protectants like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. However, some companies create tinted chemical sunscreens due to popular demand. Many consumers love buying tinted formulas since they have a makeup-like effect, meaning they blur pores and even out skin tone.

What to Consider When Choosing the Best Tinted Sunscreen

Ingredients

If you have sensitive skin, sunscreen is a tricky product to get right. Certain ingredients like para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA) and fragrance can cause irritation, but so can the active ingredients. Chemical sun protectors like oxybenzone and octinoxate may lead to breakouts, while physical sun protectors like zinc oxide can dry out the skin.

You can avoid the irritation caused by active ingredients by choosing products that contain soothing hydrators such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid, but you may need to undergo some trial and error to get it right.

SPF Rating

The FDA recommends using a sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 15, but a product with an SPF of 30 or higher will offer you the most protection. It’s also important to check a product for independent testing. Brands that have their sunscreens independently tested want you to know that their formulas truly offer the protection they claim. Ultimately, there’s no way to be sure of a company’s SPF claims unless the product has been independently tested.

Sun Protectants

Tinted sunscreens can be mineral based, chemical based or both, and knowing what type of protection you want can help you narrow down your options. Mineral sunscreens physically block the sun’s rays from penetrating your skin, so they work quickly after application but need to be reapplied more frequently. Chemical sunscreens work by absorbing UV rays and converting them into heat, and they typically take about 15 minutes to work after application. On the plus side, chemical sunscreens don’t need to be reapplied as frequently.

Viscosity

Tinted sunscreens can have many different textures that range from thin and liquid-y to thick and creamy. Thin formulas tend to be lightweight and you can apply multiple layers to get even coverage. Creamy formulas sit more heavily on the skin, but you can apply just one layer to get enough coverage.

White Cast

Unfortunately, the color of tinted sunscreens is difficult to get right. Mineral-based sunscreens naturally leave a white cast on the skin, and a tint helps counteract that effect. But the color of a tinted sunscreen may not look good on all skin tones. In particular, people of color have the hardest time finding a tinted formula that truly blends into their skin; most tints blend well on light to medium skin tones only.