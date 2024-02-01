If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Korean Face Masks of 2024
Korean face masks have gained popularity all over the world, primarily because of Korean skincare’s unique philosophy that focuses on hydration over exfoliation. These masks soak your skin with ingredients that results in a healthy, supple appearance that’s soft to the touch. To help you choose a quality mask, we’ve rounded up the best Korean face masks of 2024. The Dermal sheet mask set is our top pick for its premium ingredients and exceptional value, but every option on our list provides its own unique benefits. Read all of our reviews and our buying guide to find the right mask for your skin type.
Korean Face Masks: A Buying Guide
Korean face masks are a gateway into the world of Korean skincare. They can provide intense hydration, brightening, and softness in a matter of minutes thanks to their nourishing active ingredients that get absorbed and locked into your skin. With face masks, you can essentially give yourself a mini facial in less than half an hour and at a fraction of the cost.
There are a variety of Korean face masks, ranging in materials, functions, and ingredients, and differing based on the skin concern they're meant to target. Considering the broad range of options, finding one that suits your skin type can be kind of complicated. To make the process easier for you, here’s a guide that can help you choose and integrate these masks into your skincare routine.
What to Consider Before Buying a Korean Face Mask
You'll come across masks in the form of sheets, gels, creams, peel-offs, and clay masks. After you’ve decided which option you’d prefer, you can begin to choose the right one for your skin type and achieve your desired skin goals.
Material
Most Korean face masks are available in the form of sheet masks. They're typically made of cotton because it’s non-irritable and able to provide a ton of moisture. You can also go for hydrogel masks that provide more of a cooling effect but can tear easily when they come into contact with the warmth of your skin. Cellulose masks, on the other hand, are the easiest to keep on your face and adhere to the skin best, which makes ingredients in the formula more absorbable.
Your skin’s needs
One of the most crucial details you need to figure out before purchasing your Korean face mask is your skin type. Is your skin dry, oily, or somewhere in the middle? Do you have specific complexion concerns you'd like to address? Once you know your skin type, you can choose the mask that's best suited for you. Here are some of the options for different skin types:
For dry skin
If you’re looking to treat dry skin, you need to buy a mask that includes hydrating, nourishing, and moisturizing ingredients. These types of masks typically contain ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, avocado, cucumber, honey, shea butter, papaya, and coconut, all of which help lock in moisture.
For oily skin
Oily skin can be prone to breakouts and the appearance of large pores. To treat oily skin, you should go for anti-acne, purifying, or soothing masks. These contain ingredients like turmeric, green tea, tea tree, charcoal, aloe vera, neem, and other antioxidants.
For aging skin
Anti-aging masks are generally labeled as ‘renewing,’ ‘anti-wrinkle, ‘revitalizing,’ or ‘firming’ masks. The two main ingredients these kinds of masks need to include are collagen and hyaluronic acid. A few other ingredients that can enhance anti-aging effects include blueberry, pomegranate, catechin, and peptides.
For dull skin
Dull skin requires lightening or brightening masks, which typically contain lemon, rice, yogurt, milk, Vitamin C, tomato, or lime. All of these ingredients are specifically meant to target skin that lacks a healthy glow.
For large pores
Large, open pores invite debris and other acne-causing bacteria to settle on your skin. If you’re suffering from this kind of skin condition, then look for a pore-minimizing or purifying face mask. These contain pore-reducing agents like green tea, black mud, mung beans, charcoal, tea tree, camellia, or rice that will minimize the pores on your face and reduce the risk of breakouts.
How to Apply a Korean Face Mask
Most of these face masks will come in packages, soaked in their respective formulas. After you remove it from the package, carefully unfold it and place it on your face after aligning the holes on the mask with your mouth, nose, and eyes. Relax with it on your face for 15-25 minutes (or as mentioned in the instructions on the packaging). You can easily wear it while watching an episode of your favorite show.
There’s no set rule for how to fit a face mask into your skincare routine because every skin type is different and has different requirements. Generally, before applying the mask, you should cleanse your face thoroughly and exfoliate to to ensure you’ve gotten rid of the dead cells and cleared any debris clogging your pores. Ideally, you shouldn’t be exfoliating every day because that may damage your skin from excessive scrubbing. Even when you do exfoliate, make sure to do it gently.
Follow this up by using a toner for hydration, cleansing, and balancing pH levels. You may also use serums, boosters, or ampoules, but these aren’t necessary because the sheet mask serves a similar function. Next, you can finally apply your sheet mask. Remove it after the instructed time duration and follow it up with a moisturizer to seal in the essence of all the products you've used. If you’re headed outdoors, remember to slather on some sunscreen.
The Best Korean Face Masks
Dermal Korean Face Mask
Pros
- Improves skin firmness
- Contains cruelty-free ingredients
- Good value for the price
Cons
- Not ideal for sensitive skin
Dermal’s collagen essence mask combo contains 24 sheet face masks, each consisting of various ingredients such as Vitamin E, Vitamin C, collagen, bamboo, aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, olive, apricot, rose, pomegranate, green tea, charcoal, and milk. The pack contains a mask for almost every single skin type, allowing you to target a variety of issues. They provide deep levels of hydration while also improving the overall tone and firmness of your skin. This pick offers all of these benefits without any stickiness from the concentrated formula. For these reasons, we've named this product our favorite Korean face mask.
Mediheal Korean Face Mask
Pros
- Dermatologically tested to be skin-friendly
- Made out of purely natural ingredients
- Formulated to suit all skin types
Cons
- Sheet size may be too small for some users
This pack of 6 sheet masks by Mediheal offers a spa-type experience at home. Each sheet contains ingredients that cater to various skin types and conditions. They're made entirely of cotton, which allows them to retain a lot of essence for application on your face. The essence is generously filled with ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, tea tree, aloe vera, charcoal, chamomile, niacinamide, and jojoba. All of these ingredients offer moisturizing, nourishing, tightening, brightening, firming, and relaxing properties. Despite the variety of ingredients they contain, none of the masks have an overbearing smell. The effects of these masks are significantly better than those offered by more expensive options.
Celavi Cosmetics Korean Face Mask
Pros
- Fast-acting against blemishes
- Offers great moisturizing abilities
- Suitable for multiple skin types
Cons
- Mask is too big for some users
The Celavi essence face mask bundle comes with a set of 12 masks that can keep your face fresh, clean, and clear, while also reversing most signs of aging. The sheets are generously infused with strong and fast-acting antioxidants, essential nutrients, and organic botanicals that offer nourishment and protection for your skin. This bundle contains a variety of different sheet masks with each one meant to deal with different skin conditions. Some of the ingredients include aloe vera, cucumber, collagen, avocado, tea tree, ginseng, and acai berry. This set also makes for a great gift for any skincare enthusiast.
Facetory Sheet Korean Face Mask
Pros
- Calms and cools skin
- Suitable for daily usage
- Free of harsh chemicals and artificial scents
Cons
- May leave a sticky residue
The Facetory original sheet mask bundle contains a total of 23 sheet masks, each one focusing on a different skin problem to boost radiance. The formula contains a concentrated essence infused with premium-quality ingredients like charcoal, oats extract, and royal jelly for effective hydration, soothing, purification, and brightening. The cool and nourishing formula of these masks will help you destress while each one offers its own special benefit. None of the masks contain any harsh chemicals or overbearing scents. They're also easy to apply and can deliver fast results and long-lasting benefits from extended usage.
Everyday Korean Face Mask
Pros
- Entirely cruelty-free formula
- Includes a variety of masks
- No harsh ingredients
Cons
- Fragrance may not be for everyone
Facetory’s Everyday sheet mask bundle offers eight different masks with each one focusing on a different skin problem to help you make your skin healthier and more radiant. They're gentle enough for daily usage and guaranteed to keep you glowing and feeling fresh. The essence of these masks contains premium-quality active ingredients like acai extract, pearl extract, and rice bran for hydration, soothing, purification, and brightening effects. Whether you have dry, oily, combination, or sensitive skin, these masks can effectively even out your skin tone and texture.
Q: How long should I leave a Korean face mask on?
A:Korean face masks should not be left on for more than 30 minutes. The back of the packaging will normally contain instructions on how long it's supposed to be kept on. Leaving it on for too long will result in the sheet reabsorbing the essence from your skin and may have the reverse effect.
Q: Can I reuse a single Korean face mask?
A:Korean sheet face masks are single-use only. The ingredients in these masks are instantly used up during their first wear, so it's best not to reuse them.
Q: What should I do with the extra essence left in the packaging?
A:You can use the leftover essence to pat onto the skin that covers your face, neck, arms, knees, or pretty much anywhere on your body for moisturization.
Q: How frequently should I use a Korean face mask?
A:You can use most hydrating sheet masks daily, but you shouldn't use ones with detoxifying, exfoliating, and anti-aging properties more than 1 to 3 times per week. Your skin type also plays a crucial role in determining the frequency. You should observe how your skin reacts post-application and adjust the frequency accordingly.
