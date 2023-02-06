Always on theme. Taylor Swift wore a midnight blue outfit to the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5.

The “Lavender Haze” singer, 33, walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in a two-piece Roberto Cavalli design. She wore a turtleneck crop top with long sleeves and shoulder pads that were embellished with stunning blue beading. She paired it with a matching high-waisted skirt. She wore $3 million worth of jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, including natural purple sapphires, paraibas and kite-shaped diamond showstopper earrings.

Swift was already a winner when she walked the red carpet at the 65th annual awards show. All Too Well: The Short Film won Best Music Video in non-televised portion of the ceremony. It marks the songstress’ 11th Grammy win.

Best Music Video is one of four 2023 nominations for the Pennsylvania native. She’s also up for Best Song Written For Visual Media for “Carolina” her contribution to the From Where The Crawdads Sing soundtrack. She’s nominated for Best Country Song for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault),” and “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” is up for Song of the Year.

“So many reasons to lose my damn mind today but .., All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written,” Swift shared in a statement via social media after the nominations were announced in November 2022. “The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting … it’s momentous and surreal.

She and co-writer Liz Rose spoke after the nominations announcement and “reminisced about how we started writing together when I was 14. She believed in me then and we are nominated together now. It’s just so cute I can’t cope,” Swift explained.

The “Speak Now” singer concluded, “I want to ramble about the magic and mystery of time and fate and reclaiming my art but instead I think I’ll go scream for ten minutes straight. And think about how this wouldn’t have happened without you.”

While Swifties love to look for clues about what’s next, the blue look at the Grammys seems to be a clear reference to Midnights, her latest album. The October 2022 release includes “Anti-Hero,” a music video with plenty of midnight-colored sparkles. Swift’s character bleeds and vomits shimmering blue liquid.

“There was this weird theme running through the video where I bleed glitter,” Swift explained in an interview with Oscar-nominated director Martin McDonagh for Variety in late 2022. “It’s sort of a metaphor for how I don’t feel like a normal person. I must have something wrong with me. And it’s all the examples of disordered thinking. Thanks for watching it.”

Scroll down for photos of Swift’s 2023 Grammys look: