What about a sophomore album? Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & The Six adaptation came to an end on Thursday, March 23, but some of the cast is already hoping to get back into the studio.

“My feeling is you could, there’s so much more life unshown,” Josh Whitehouse, who plays Eddie Roundtree, exclusively tells Us Weekly.

While his costar Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rojas) noted that “the whole decade of the eighties” could still be explored, Whitehouse, 33, thinks sticking to the 70s could still work.

“Yeah, there’s that, but there’s also even the same era [at] the same time. There’s more things that happened that aren’t shown in this series,” he chimes in. “I mean, I would love a second season.”

Nabiyah Be and Tom Wright, who play Simone Jackson and Teddy Price, respectively, would also reprise their roles — despite Teddy’s death.

“Teddy the ghost shows up!” Wright, 70, jokes to Us. “I have no idea, but I can’t even speculate about something like that. Those types of decisions and thoughts are completely in someone else’s ballpark. All I can do is hope that they find a miraculously Hollywood magic way to bring Teddy back.”

Be, 30, adds: “If they call me, I’m in. But it comes to a natural closing in these beautifully done 10 episodes.”

Daisy Jones & The Six, based on Taylor Jenkins Reid‘s 2019 novel, also stars Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Will Harrison (Graham Dunne) and Timothy Olyphant (Rod Reyes). The group began band rehearsals years before the show’s release, with some even learning to play their instruments from scratch in order to transform into the fictional 70s rock band.

“I think the biggest challenge and also one of the biggest gifts of this show was the big break of COVID,” Chacon, 29, explained. “Initially I was gonna have one month of rehearsal, and then we go right into the shooting, but instead we had a year and a half. And so I was alone in a room in Brooklyn playing on these drums. Maybe as a bass and as a guitarist, you could feel like you’re making music. As a drummer, I’m just kind of banging on this and playing along with a track. So getting back in and playing with everybody was like, ‘Wow. We are a band. Holy moly. Like, this is gonna be something.’”

Whitehouse couldn’t agree more. “The biggest challenge was probably trying to make this show during the pandemic and everything,” he told Us. “But then also, the music that Blake Mills wrote and created with his various incredible co-writes. Bringing justice to that and really learning it note for note, and then really managing to bring that to the screen.”

And that they did. The cast’s Aurora record has already succeeded by topping the iTunes charts in less than a week since its release earlier this month. Amid the show’s press tour, some of the cast even teased that they would tour if it worked for everyone’s schedules.

All 10 episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are now available on Prime Video.