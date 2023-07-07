Taylor Swift has a big reputation in the fashion industry.

Whenever Swift releases a new album, her style famously changes to match its respective vibe. From whimsical dresses to sequined getups, we can’t get enough of her ever-changing fashion eras.

When she first dropped her self-titled debut album in 2006, we were blessed with cowgirl boots, flowy dresses and voluminous curls. Four years later, in 2010, Swift rocked outfits that matched her Speak Now album cover — from purple flannels to violet mini dresses.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Next came her Red era in 2012, which meant scarlet ensembles that twinned with her iconic crimson lips. Later, for her 2017 record Reputation, Swift traded in her girly style for a more edgy look, rocking black ensembles and snake-themed outfits. For Lover, which was released in 2019, Swift donned an array of rainbow garbs, pastel dresses and electric jackets.

In 2020, Swift transitioned from her signature pop genre to indie-folk, with her sister albums Folklore and Evermore. For the laid-back music, she slayed quaint dresses, space buns, braided updos and the now-famous sweater from her song “Cardigan,” which has also been sold as fan merchandise. Most recently, she dropped 2022’s Midnights and stayed on theme with navy gowns, star-embellished rompers and lots of sequins.

Keep scrolling to see every time Swift wore an outfit that matched her album!