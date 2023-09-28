Patrick Mahomes has met Taylor Swift amid her whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce — but that’s all he’ll say on the subject.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, confirmed to reporters that he met the “really cool” Swift after she attended the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24.

“[She’s] good people,” Mahomes added during a press conference on Wednesday, September 27, ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets this coming Sunday. “But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

Previously, Mahomes joked that he didn’t know if he could believe Kelce when the tight end “calmly” revealed that Swift would be attending their game, but he was swiftly proven wrong.

Hours before the press conference, Kelce, 33, stated on the Wednesday episode of his “New Heights” podcast that he plans to “respect” his and Swift’s personal life going forward.

“She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows,” he added. “So, like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend.”

Kelce added, “So everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, ‘All right now,’ would have to be kind of where I keep it.”

That being said, Kelce did praise Swift, 33, for her “pretty ballsy” move of “pulling up” at the Chiefs game against the Bears on Sunday. (The Chiefs beat the Bears 43 to 10 with Kelce scoring during the third quarter.)

Kelce first planted the Swift seed in July after he attended her Eras Tour. At the time, Kelce shared that he was “a little butt-hurt” that he didn’t get to talk to Swift before or after her concert, hinting he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Since then, the potential couple have “hung out twice,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday. “Taylor and Travis met shortly after he tried giving her his phone number at her show earlier this summer,” the insider added.

After weeks of romance rumors between Swift and Kelce, the NFL game marked the first time they were seen publicly together. After the Chiefs win, Swift joined the NFL star at the post-game celebration hosted at Prime Social in Kansas City, Missouri. They even cozied up together, per photos obtained by TMZ.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentleman,” Kelce added during Wednesday’s “New Heights” podcast episode. “It was absolutely electric.”