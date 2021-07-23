Take that! Kevin Hart got revenge on Nick Cannon two weeks after the Masked Singer host bought him a llama.

“I decided to do something nice for him as well,” the comedian, 42, captioned a Thursday, July 22, Instagram photo of a billboard including Cannon’s cell phone number. “Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles. I also did some in ATL & NY. If u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon. I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop. GOTCHA BACK BITCH #PRANKWARS.”

Cannon, 40, showed via Instagram Stories that his phone wouldn’t “stop ringing,” joking that he “hates” Hart.

When Hart celebrated his birthday earlier this month, the All That alum sent him a llama with the following note: “Since I’m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well. Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday.” Hart called the prank “childish” at the time.

Last month, Cannon welcomed three children, twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa and son Zen with Alyssa Scott. The infants joined the California native’s four other kids — twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with Mariah Carey and son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 7 months, with Brittany Bell.

The former Nickelodeon star clarified earlier this month that he conceived all of his little ones “on purpose” and didn’t need to “wrap it up” like City Girls rapper JT told him to.

“I don’t have no accidents,” Cannon explained on his Power 106 show at the time. “Trust me, there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

As for Hart, the Jumanji actor became a father in 2005 while married to Torrei Hart. The former couple welcomed daughter Heaven, 16, and son Hendrix, 13, ahead of their 2010 split. Kevin went on to wed Eniko Parrish six years later, and they share son Kenzo, 3, and daughter Kaori, 9 months.

He and Cannon have showed their sweet friendship moments via Instagram over the years. Kevin visited the Wild ‘n Out host in the hospital amid 2016 lupus complications, writing via Instagram: “So happy to see my brother @nickcannon getting back to himself. Nothing but love for you man.”

Two years later, Cannon defended Kevin during the Pennsylvania native’s Oscars hosting scandal over past homophobic tweets, writing, “I don’t play that politically correct bulls–t! F–k politics!! Only Truth!”