Blended brood! Kevin Hart was a two-time father when he married Eniko Parrish, and the couple went on to have children of their own.

The model welcomed her husband’s children with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart — Heaven and Hendrix — with open arms when they wed in August 2016 in California.

Kevin explained via Instagram on their first anniversary: “Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine. Thank u for all that you do. Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level. Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do. Thank you for turning my house into home.”

That same year, the couple announced that they were pregnant with their first child together.

“Celebrating Mother’s Day with my beautiful wife,” the actor captioned a May 2017 selfie. “We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day.”

The pair’s son, Kenzo, arrived six months later. In March, they announced that the toddler is going to be a big brother.

“Baby No. 2,” Parish wrote via Instagram at the time. “In the midst of [the coronavirus pandemic], we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6! #glowingandgrowing.”

The Night School star was previously married to Torrei from 2003 to 2011. As for his marriage with Parrish, it hasn’t been “a walk in the park” since his 2017 cheering scandal, Kevin revealed in May.

“She came to an amazing conclusion of, ‘I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better. That’s what you owe me. You owe me the get-better,’” he explained during a “The School of Greatness” podcast episode. “It was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone.”

Keep scrolling to see his and Parish’s family photos, from celebrating Thanksgiving to revealing the sex of their upcoming arrival.