Look at her go! Kevin Hart’s daughter Heaven is learning to drive.

“My little girl is growing up,” the comedian, 42, captioned a Sunday, July 4, Instagram selfie with his 16-year-old.

“Love her face !! Can she please write some books I can share with my baby girl,” Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams commented on the social media upload, while rapper Nelly wrote, “All downhill from here champ.”

The car ride came four months after Hart gifted Heaven an $85,000 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV for her 16th birthday after throwing the teen a surprise party. Not only were her family and friends at her home to celebrate in March, but the black luxury vehicle was in the driveway covered in big red bows.

The actor welcomed Heaven with then-wife Torrei Hart in 2005, and the former couple also share son Hendrix, 13. The About Last Night star moved on with Eniko Parrish, and the pair tied the knot in 2016 in California. They are now the parents of son Kenzo, 3, and daughter Kaori, 9 months.

Hart and Parrish, 36, stayed together after the Emmy nominee’s 2017 cheating scandal, which the Laugh Out Loud Network creator has spoken to his children about.

“You have to talk to your kids about it because it’s going to come out,” the Pennsylvania native explained to Romper last month. “And some of them are cool about it and some of them are not, depending on the situation. You have to understand the different personalities and manage them correctly.”

One month prior, Hart said during a “School of Greatness” podcast episode that his wife held him “accountable” following the scandal.

“She came to an amazing conclusion of, ‘I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better. That’s what you owe me,’” the I Can’t Make This Up author said in May. “‘You owe me the get-better.’”

The Real Husbands of Hollywood alum called listening to his children the “most important” part of parenting with the Maryland native at the time, explaining, “It’s not about trying to be right. It’s not about advice. It’s about listening, understanding and then doing your best to give information so that your kids can make the best choices for them. Not for you, but for them.”