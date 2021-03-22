The perfect present! Kevin Hart presented his daughter Heaven with an $85,000 Mercedes SUV for her 16th birthday.

The actor, 41, threw a surprise party for the teenager on Saturday, March 20. Not only did she come home to find her family and friends there to celebrate, but the black luxury vehicle was parked in the driveway with two big red bows on top, in photos obtained by TMZ.

The Central Intelligence star shares Heaven with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, as well as son Hendrix, 13. He is also the father of son Kenzo, 3, and daughter Kaori, 5 months, with his wife, Eniko Parrish.

The Pennsylvania native gave a glimpse into his relationship with his eldest child in December 2019 when the father-daughter pair danced to DaBaby’s “BOP.”

“When your daughter matches your silly, you have to embrace it and the silly things that you can do together,” the comedian captioned the Instagram footage at the time. “My son got sick so he couldn’t participate. Heav says, ‘Dad that Bop Dance is cool.’ I say, ‘Let’s learn it and do it.’ She says, ‘Somebody has to teach us.’ I hit @iamdanileigh and say, ‘I need your help with the bop.’ She says, ‘I got you.’ I hit my guy @wuzgood to come over and direct this little cool video and this is what we ended up with.”

Kevin added, “We love to live and laugh in the Hart Household….If your energy doesn’t match ours going into 2020 then your [sic] not for us. Here is some holiday silly with lots of love people. Take it and pass it down!!!!”

Torrei, 43, gushed about her and the Night School star’s coparenting relationship in April 2018, telling Essence that his kids with Parrish, 36, “melted” her heart.

“He’s so beautiful,” the actress said at the time. “No. 1, babies always bring joy. No. 2, he’s now related to my kids, so when I see that my kids have a sibling, it’s family. At the end of the day, things happen. What happened was in the past, I’m so far removed from what happened years ago. I’ve done too much to get in a happy place to let anything steal my joy.”

The former couple split in 2010 after eight years of marriage. Kevin wed Parrish in August 2016 in California.