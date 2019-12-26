



The perfect pair! Kevin Hart and his 14-year-old daughter, Heaven, tried their hand at the “BOP” dance.

“When your daughter matches your silly you have to embrace it and the silly things that you can do together,” the actor, 40, captioned a Monday, December 23, Instagram video. “My son got sick so he couldn’t participate. Heav says, ‘Dad that Bop Dance is cool.’ I say, ‘Let’s learn it and do it.’ She says, ‘Somebody has to teach us.’ I hit @iamdanileigh & say, ‘I need your help with the bop.’ She says, ‘I got you.’ I hit my guy @wuzgood to come over and direct this little cool video and this is what we ended up with.”

The comedian went on to write, “We love to live & laugh in the Hart Household….If your energy doesn’t match ours going into 2020 then your [sic] not for us. Here is some holiday silly with lots of love people. Take it and pass it down!!!!”

In the funny footage, he and his daughter cracked up while getting their groove on in gray sweatsuits to DaBaby’s “BOP.”

“That was on period,” the Pennsylvania native said at the end of the video.

The Real Husbands of Hollywood alum, who also shares sons Hendrix, 12, with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, and Kenzo, 2, with his wife, Eniko Parrish, was in a near-fatal car accident in September, along with producer Jared Black and his fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman.

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery,” the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star said in a statement obtained by Us Weekly the following month.

“He is receiving physical therapy daily,” a source told Us exclusively at the time following Hart’s back surgery. “He is working very hard to rebuild his strength and come back strong. He can walk on his own but is nowhere near full recovery or ready to do action scenes. He is taking it very slowly.”

Hart feels “blessed to be alive,” he gushed to TMZ in November. “[Recovery] is a process. It’s going to take some time, but I’m patient.”