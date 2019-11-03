



On the mend. Kevin Hart updated his fans on his recovery two months after his near-fatal car accident in an interview with TMZ on Saturday, November 2.

The 40-year-old comedian was out and about with a friend at a shopping center in Calabasas, California, when TMZ asked him how he’s doing.

“I’m great, feeling blessed to be alive,” Hart told TMZ. He added about his recovery, “It’s a process. It’s going to take some time, but I’m patient.”

As for returning back to work, the Ride Along star said it will happen “in time,” but he’s putting his health first. “Right now, [I’m] relaxing, enjoying the family and recovering. That’s all that matters right now,” Hart said.

On September 1, Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway and landed in a ditch in Calabasas. The Night School actor was a passenger in the car and severely injured while his friend Jared Black, who was driving the vehicle, also suffered back injuries. Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was also a passenger in the vehicle and received minor injuries.

Hart underwent back surgery and spent almost two weeks at an in-patient rehab facility during his recovery. Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that Hart is doing physical therapy daily.

“He is working very hard to rebuild his strength and come back strong,” the insider told Us. “He can walk on his own but is nowhere near full recovery or ready to do action scenes. He is taking it very slowly.”

Hart publicly addressed his accident for the first time in a video posted on Instagram on October 29. “Basically what you realize is that you’re not in control,” he said in the video. “No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. And at the end of the day, it can all be over, man.”

The stand-up comic has managed to have some fun in the wake of his accident. For Halloween, he recreated his Jumanji costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s famous ’90s turtleneck photo. Hart and Johnson, 47, both posted a video on social media on October 30 that featured Hart dropping by Johnson’s house to trick or treat. The Get Hard star was decked out in a black turtleneck, jeans, chain and even the same hairstyle Johnson sported in the photo.

“Of all the things my best friend @KevinHart4real can dress up as for Halloween,” Johnson captioned the skit on Twitter. “He comes back from injury to stick me with this dirty, rotten, HEARTLESS LOW BLOW. 💔😂 Love ya brother. Good to have you back.”