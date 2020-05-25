Not sugarcoating it. Kevin Hart said that trying to repair his marriage to Eniko Parrish following his 2017 cheating scandal was a challenge.

The Jumanji: Next Level actor, 40, revealed that Parrish, 35, held him “accountable” for his actions. However, she shared what she needed Hart to do to help rebuild their bond.

“She came to an amazing conclusion of, ‘I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better. That’s what you owe me. You owe me the get-better,’” he explained on “The School of Greatness” podcast on Friday, May 22.

Hart noted that “it wasn’t a walk in the park” to get back to where they were. “It was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside,” he said. “And I credit her for setting that tone.”

In July 2017, multiple reports stated that Hart cheated on Parrish in Las Vegas while she was eight months pregnant with the actor’s third child. Though he initially denied the claims, the Upside star apologized that September for his “bad error and judgment.”

The moment of infidelity was addressed in Hart’s 2019 docuseries, Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up. At the time, the comedian noted how the scandal was the “lowest moment” of his life. Parrish, however, spoke out about how she was working toward forgiving Hart following the trying experience

“This was a bad one. This was major,” she said at the time. “Nine years and I think looking forward, it’ll be better. I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you’re out, you’re out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we’re good.”

Hart and Parrish announced that they are expecting their second child together in March. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, May 25, the Ride Along actor opened up about his experience quarantining from home with his wife and kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“She’s so happy at the fact that through these stages, I’m here,” he explained. “Like normally, I’m in and out. So it’s been a real blessing just to be around and talk, converse, you know, and just kind of be with the fam through these months. So this is the first time that I’ve ever been here this much through a pregnancy, in general, in my life. So it’s been refreshing.”

Hart shares son Kenzo, 2, with Parrish and daughter Heaven, 15, and son Hendrix, 12, with ex-wife Torrei Hart.