Nick Cannon Receives Condom Vending Machine From Kevin Hart After Bre Tiesi Pregnancy Reveal: Photo

By
Nick Cannon Receives Condom Vending Machine After Bre Tiesi Pregnancy Reveal 2
Nick Cannon Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Happy Valentine’s Day! Nick Cannon received a condom vending machine ahead of the Monday, February 14, holiday.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” the actor, 41, captioned a Monday, February 7, Instagram photo of himself posing in front of the machine.

Kevin Hart confirmed that he sent the present, commenting, “I see you got my gift @nickcannon … GOTCHA B*ITCH!!!! … Now you don’t have an excuse because the condoms are free.”

The social media upload came one week after the Masked Singer host confirmed that he is expecting his eighth child, his first with pregnant model Bre Tiesi. The California native also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with Mariah Carey, son Golden, 4, and daughter Powerful, 13 months, with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa. His and Alyssa Scott’s 5-month-old son, Zen, died from a brain tumor in December 2021.

Nick Cannon Receives Condom Vending Machine After Bre Tiesi Pregnancy Reveal
Nick Cannon Courtesy of Nick Cannon/Instagram

“This process has been extremely difficult for me,” the All That alum said of Tiesi’s pregnancy on a January episode of The Nick Cannon Show. “I’ve known about Bre’s pregnancy for awhile now, even before my youngest son, Zen, passed. So even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind. When is the right time? When do I share this? To kind of figure out a chronological order or hierarchy, it kept me up at night.”

Prior to his and the 30-year-old Los Angeles native’s baby shower, the former Nickelodeon star spoke about his celibacy goals.

“I’m celibate right now,” the Wild ’N Out host said during a “Drinks Champs” interview in October 2021. “I’m going to see if I could make it to 2022.”

Nick Cannon Receives Condom Vending Machine After Bre Tiesi Pregnancy Reveal 3
Bre Tiesi MEGA

The following month, the rapper told Extra that he was “trying to be responsible” by abstaining, saying, “I’m trying to lead by example because I am a father of many. I gotta show self-preservation, self-control, discipline. It’s those aspects. I’ve done it before. I think the longest I’ve ever gone is probably a year and a half. I was in church every day!”

The comedian clarified last month that he did not break his celibacy vow in conceiving his and Tiesi’s son.

“My therapist was one of the [people] who said that I should probably be celibate because I had shared that news, that Bre was pregnant,” Cannon explained in January. “That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. … I was [celibate] because I was dealing with [this]. I felt like my life was out of control. And honestly, the celibacy did help me through the journey of getting one with myself and dealing with this.”

