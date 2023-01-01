Asking what we all want to know. When Nick Cannon appeared on CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live on Saturday, December 31, cohost Andy Cohen couldn’t help but ask the father of 12 about his family plans.

“Nick, you are single-handedly repopulating the earth! I give it up to you, man. What is your plan here?” the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 54, asked. “What is your endgame with the kids? You just wanna keep going? Or is there a number? Do you wanna hit 20? Where are we going with this?”

Cannon, 42, who welcomed five children in 2022, told Cohen that he doesn’t have anything in mind.

“Andy, clearly, I don’t have a plan!” the Wild ‘N Out host laughed. “Honestly, man, it’s really just so much joy and elation to have the family that i have and I embrace it and I love it, but I don’t have a plan. That should’ve been clear from the jump.”

Cohen then asked, “A vasectomy?”

“Is that what you want me to get? This is my body, my choice,” Cannon chuckled.

“Good for you, good answer!” Cohen praised.

Cohost Anderson Cooper asked if he had any resolutions, and Cannon revealed he simply hopes to be healthy and filled with gratitude in new year. As a dad, he hopes to “operate out of love,” and said that’s his best advice for other fathers. “Some people might say that’s what got us here in the first place, but that’s what I would always do. And always do it with a smile,” he explained.

When Cohen asked how he spent Christmas, Cannon joked that he’d become Santa Claus. “I was St. Nick. man. I was traveling on my sleigh throughout the nation making sure all the kids was happy and full of holiday cheer,” he quipped.

Cannon is often in on the joke when it comes to poking fun at how fast his family has grown. In June 2022, he teamed up with Ryan Reynolds‘ Aviation Gin to make a cocktail called The Vasectomy. “Lord knows I need one,” Cannon joked in the video.

The following December, he released a video via Instagram promoting a product called Le Condom. “Happy New Year! Here’s to being responsible and protecting ourselves from Champagne Corks in 2023!”

He jokingly mispronounced condom as “condome” and asked how to even open it. He attempted to use several cocktail mixing tools to get the foil packet open. He tried eating the prophylactic before “realizing” that it’s clearly for champagne.

“This is what you need to protect yourself from,” he said while holding a bottle of bubbly. “It’s a popper stopper, so you don’t bust on yourself.” He popped a bottle with a condom over the top to catch the cork.

The Masked Singer host has welcomed 12 children since 2011. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, both 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He and Abby De La Rosa share twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, as well as daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, born in November 2022. He and Bre Tiesi are parents to son Legendary, born in June 2022. Cannon and Brittany Bell have three kids: son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 2, and daughter Rise, born in September 2022. The comedian also welcomed daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole in September 2022. Cannon and Alyssa Scott‘s son, Zen, died in December 2021 at 5 months old due to a brain tumor. They welcomed daughter Halo in December 2022.