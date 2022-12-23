Clapping back! LaNisha Cole has shut down the “nasty” comments surrounding partner Nick Cannon’s blended brood.

“And for the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and send me disrespectful messages, I get that it’s easy to sit on your phone and look at a tiny glimpse of a person’s life and feel like you’re better than them,” the film producer, 40, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 21. “Yes, I’ve made mistakes. … But I’m choosing to do better.”

Cole continued: “Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say, ‘the sky is blue,’ is uncalled for and it’s getting old. I get it. My life plays out publicly but there’s a lot you don’t see. There’s always so much more I want to say but this isn’t the time. I wouldn’t change a single thing about my journey because I’m in a beautiful place now and everything has to happen the way it did for me to get here.”

Cole — who welcomed her first child with the 42-year-old Masked Singer host earlier this year — made headlines in December after she seemingly shaded Cannon for staging “fake” holiday photo shoots with his children and their mothers, except for Cole and Onyx.

“It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way 🙏🏾 Happy holidays to you and your family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 18. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

Cannon, who is the father of 11 children, welcomed Onyx with Cole on September 15.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON … Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth,” the Drumline star wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing hospital photos. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

He added: “In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says.”

As Cole and Cannon continue raising their little girl, the model praised the Wild ’N Out host as a parent. “Coparenting is a breeze when you see eye-to-eye, It’s all about this little one, our Onyx,” she wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, December 22. “Fun fact: Nick was playing ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ by Stevie Wonder in the deliver room to welcome Onyx into this world. My heart smiles every time I hear this song plays. It will forever be special.”

Cannon first became a father in 2011, welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He went on to welcome son Golden, born in 2017, daughter Powerful, born in 2020, and son Rise, born in September, with Brittany Bell. The California native and Abby De La Rosa share twins Zillion and Zion, born in June 2021, and daughter Beautiful, born in November. Cannon later welcomed son Legendary with Bre Tiesi in July. The Nick Cannon Show host and Alyssa Scott — whose infant son Zen died in December 2021 — are currently expecting their second child together, Cannon’s 12th.