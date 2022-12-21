A message for her ex? LaNisha Cole subtly posted about overcoming “toxic relationships” shortly after she shaded Nick Cannon for “fake photo ops” with his other children and their mothers.

“I’ll talk about my journey one day too but until then I want to hear more from you guys,” the Price is Right alum, 40, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 21. “Men and women. Tell me your stories of overcoming obstacles and leaving toxic relationships.”

After her initial post, Cole reshared some of her followers’ stories — and later took to social media to address the trolls who slid into her DMs.

“Yes I’ve made mistakes. Yes I’ve put myself through unnecessary pain and heartbreak (which we’ve all done in the name of love. You have too!),” she fired back in a lengthy Instagram Story. “But I’m choosing to do better. Calling me baby mama #538 every time I say the sky is blue is uncalled for and it’s getting old.”

She continued: “I get it. My life plays out publicly but there’s a lot you don’t see. There’s always so much more I want to say but this isn’t the time. I wouldn’t change a single thing about my journey because I’m in a beautiful place now and everything has to happen the way it did for me to get here.”

The model’s comments come days after she appeared to call out The Masked Singer host, 42, after Cole and her daughter were not featured on his social media alongside his other children. Cole and Cannon share 3-month-old daughter Onyx.

“There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way 🙏🏾 Happy holidays to you and your family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on December 18. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

Bre Tiesi — who also shares son Legendary with the Drumline actor — came to Cannon’s defense and gushed about how great of a dad he is to their son when a fan DMed the Selling Sunset personality, 31, on Monday, December 19, applauding how the Wildin Out host “shows up for his kids.”

“THIS! Nick always shows up!” she shared a screenshot of the interaction while responding. “Always [a] present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person! We love u!”

Tiesi also shaded Cole’s original comments by sharing a quote from photographer Ralph Hattersley via her Instagram Story reading: “We make photographs to help us understand what our lives mean to us.”

Along with Legendary and Onyx, who both arrived this year, Cannon is the father of twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares three children — Golden, 5, Powerful, 20 months, and Messiah, 2 months — with Brittany Bell. The All That alum and Abby De La Rosa share twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, and daughter Beautiful, 1 month.