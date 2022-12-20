Taking his side! Bre Tiesi supported Nick Cannon after LaNisha Cole seemingly dissed his priorities while raising his 11 children.

The Selling Sunset personality, 31, shared a screenshot of a message she received from a fan via her Instagram Story on Monday, December 19. “I love that he shows up for his kids,” the user wrote. “My kids’ dad doesn’t even send birthday cards or presents or Xmas gifts. Nothing.”

Tiesi gushed over the Drumline actor, 42, with whom she shares son Legendary, 5 months. “THIS! Nick always shows up!” she wrote in response. “Always [a] present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person! We love u!”

In a subsequent Story, the Netflix star gave a glimpse of another kind DM that pointed out how many parents “won’t be of any support both emotionally or financially” to their children throughout their lives. Tiesi agreed, writing: “Facts. Merry Christmas 🎄.”

The California native’s public defense of Cannon comes shortly after Cole, 40, questioned why she hasn’t been featured on his social media pages despite his frequent posts about his other kids. (Cole and the Masked Singer host share 3-month-old daughter Onyx.)

“There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way 🙏🏾 Happy holidays to you and your family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Cole wrote in a Sunday, December 18, Instagram Story. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

While the model didn’t mention Cannon by name, she noted that it was “important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all.”

Tiesi seemingly hit back at Cole’s diss on Monday by sharing a quote attributed to photographer Ralph Hattersley via her Instagram Story reading: “We make photographs to help us understand what our lives mean to us.”

Along with Legendary and Onyx, both of whom arrived this year, Cannon is the father of twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He shares three children — Golden, 5, Powerful, 20 months, and Messiah, 2 months — with Brittany Bell. The All That alum and Abby De La Rosa share twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, and daughter Beautiful, 1 month.

Cannon welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott in June 2021, but the infant died that December after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. The 29-year-old is currently pregnant with her and Cannon’s second child together. (She is also the mother of daughter Zaela, 4, from a previous relationship.)

The Wild ‘n Out host recently opened up about the hardest aspect of raising his ever-growing brood. “Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” he confessed during an episode of Paramount+’s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus. “I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin. … I love all of my children. I’m grateful to all of their mothers for working with my crazy life.”