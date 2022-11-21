Maternity shoot! Alyssa Scott is preparing to give birth to her second child with Nick Cannon and shared some of the final snaps of her baby bump.

“The final days,” Scott captioned a maternity shoot with the Wild ‘N Out star, 42, via Instagram on Saturday, November 19.

In another caption, she added, “The next time I post, he or she will be here! Thank you to everyone who is following along with love and compassion for my journey. Im a private person on a very public platform. I know with time I will be ready to let the people who truly care into my world a little more than I have. love ❤️.”

The model is pictured in a two outfits, one sheer black dress with a flowing train as well as a shorter, strapless white dress. Both highlighted her growing baby bump.

Scott is embraced by Cannon in several of the photos. The Drumline star commented on one of there snaps, “Gorgeous and Stunning! Truly a work of art! Your strength is unparalleled. I love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

Prior to her current pregnancy, Scott and Cannon welcomed son Zen, who tragically died in December 2021 when he was 5 months old. He had a brain tumor.

“Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here,” Scott wrote via Instagram at the time. “I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.”

Zen was Scott’s second child. She also has a daughter from another relationship who she welcomed in 2018. Cannon, meanwhile, is the father of 11.

After welcoming twins Monroe and Moroccan in April 2011 with ex-wife Mariah Carey, the former America’s Got Talent host welcomed son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell in February 2017 and December 2020, respectively, before they expanded the family with son Rise Messiah in September 2022. In June 2021, Cannon welcomed twins Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa prior to Scott giving birth to Zen. Cannon welcomed daughter Legendary Love in June 2022 with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice Cole in September 2022 with LaNisha Cole. De La Rosa and Cannon welcomed daughter Beautiful Zeppelin in November 2022.

Scroll down to Scott and Cannon’s their maternity photos: