Sending a message? LaNisha Cole seemingly threw shade at Nick Cannon after fans questioned why she hasn’t been featured on the Drumline star’s social media lately.

“There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my dms. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way 🙏🏾 Happy holidays to you and your family! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Cole, 40, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 18. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

The photographer — who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx with the 42-year-old rapper — didn’t specify that the faux snaps in question were about Cannon, but added that it’s “important for me to keep things positive and maintain my peace in the midst of it all.”

The following day, Cole took her little one a trip to see Santa to get in the Christmas spirit alongside her friend Brian Paul Kuba.

“He’s been great with us this entire time. So caring and supportive,” the California native captioned a photo via her Instagram Story of the artist holding Onyx. She seemingly continued to praise Kuba’s presence in a second post, writing, “He’s been there every single day since the beginning. Good days and hard days plus everything in between.”

Cole’s remarks come just a few days after Abby De La Rosa, who shares twins Zion and Zillion, 12-months, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 1 month, included the Wild N’ Out cohost in several holiday photos.

“Christmas ‘22 🎄,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself and Cannon dressed in green and holding their three kids. De La Rosa, 32, later shared that family snaps were taken less than two weeks after she gave birth to their infant.

“I didn’t want to post all out of pure insecurity with my body,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “I’m sad that I haven’t had grace for myself and allow that to get in the way of sharing my family with you all. I had 3 kids in 23 months. I’m working on being more proud of my body rather than ashamed.”

Bre Tiesi, who welcomed son Legendary with the Masked Singer host in June, also gave the father of 11 a shout-out on Monday, December 19, after a fan messaged her to say that they loved how Cannon “shows up for his kids.”

“THIS! Nick always shows up!” she replied via her Instagram Story. “Always present, happy, consistent, loving parent an even better person! We love you!”

In addition to his children with Tiesi, 31, De La Rosa and Cole, Cannon shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and 5-year-old Golden, 20-month-old Powerful and 2-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell. He and Alyssa Scott also shared son Zen, who tragically died at 5 months old after battling brain cancer in December 2021. The twosome announced in November they are expecting baby No. 2 in November.

During an episode of The Checkup With Dr. David Agus earlier this month, Cannon opened up about the challenges of fatherhood and feeling spread too thin.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children, one ’cause I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin,” he explained.

The All That alum also got candid about losing Zen to cancer and how he and Scott, 29, learned that their infant was battling the disease.

“And so you could imagine you think you’re taking your son in to get a checkup for — at the worst, I was thinking asthma, you know? And to know that he gets diagnosed with brain cancer, that was a shock,” he shared, adding that Zen had been diagnosed with high-grade glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, and he and Scott were presented with the option of chemotherapy as a course of treatment.

Cannon explained that the duo wanted their son to have the “best quality of life” and ultimately decided against a chemo treatment because he “would have never gone home.”

“Luckily, we did everything from the sunrise, going to the beach, the sunset, said some beautiful prayers as a family, and really came together as a family in a very beautiful way,” he said about his son’s final days. “I’m grateful for that, but it was definitely tough. To see your child there, suffering at a point and watching things shut down, it was pretty intense.”