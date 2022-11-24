A proud mama! Brittany Bell is a proud parent of three children with Nick Cannon – and wants the world to know it.

“Three different stages of love!” Bell, 35, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 23, alongside a sweet snap of their little ones — sons Golden “Sagon,” 6, and Rise Messiah, 2 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 23 months — laughing together. “My heart bursts for them❤️.”

In a second post, the model shared a carousel of images of herself and her youngest, whom she and the Drumline star, 42, welcomed in September, donning white ensembles for a mother-son photoshoot.

”Let me tell you something about My Rise ❤️… My Rise came right on time. Calling me higher in challenges of darkness to a renewal of Sunshine,” Bell captioned the pictures. “My Rise is patient and full of growth. My Rise has hints of Golden Warrior and Powerful Queen My Rise is full of smiles and a joy I’ve never seen. My Rise is placed by God and is full of His presence. My Rise was meant for such a time as this and gives me a peace from Heaven.”

The Arizona native went on to say that while “challenges all come and forever I will grow,” she’s “learning so much” from her newborn and “discovering a newness that I can’t wait to show.” She concluded the tribute by calling her son “my forever higher calling in human form,” noting that there’s “something special about this little boy, just like his Brother Golden and sister Powerful.”

In September, the All That alum opened up about the “family love” he has for Bell, calling her his “rock and foundation” during his journey through fatherhood.

“She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general,” he gushed via Instagram alongside varous clips from Bell’s baby shower.

In addition to his kids with the Arizona State University alum, the Wild ’N Out host is also father to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as daughter Onyx, 2 months, with Lanisha Cole and son Legendary, 4 months, with Bre Tiesi.

Cannon also shares twins Zion and Zillion, 17 months, and daughter, Beautiful, 1 week, with Abby De La Rosa and is expecting baby No. 12 with model Alyssa Scott. Their son, Zen, who was born in June 2021, tragically passed away from brain cancer when he was 5 months old.

Earlier this month, Cannon revealed that he spends over $3 million on child support per year. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child,” the Masked Singer host told The Neighborhood Talk after The Sun reported an estimate of his financial requirements.

Regardless of his monetary demands, however, Cannon is sure to stay involved with all of his little ones.

“Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be,” he told Men’s Health in a June interview. “If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like, making sure I pick ’em up.”

He continued: “I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting. It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all fine family in so many different ways.”